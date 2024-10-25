|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|SIMPLEX PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the Letter attached As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|SIMPLEX PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 6th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|SIMPLEX PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 17th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting-17th May, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations As per Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|SIMPLEX PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 23rd January 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. As per the letter attached Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. 23rd January, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and the said Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. In this regard, a copy of the said Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.simplex-group.com. The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 12:10 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
