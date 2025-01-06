Simplex Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.1
-0.09
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
-4.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.16
-0.87
0.6
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
0.05
-0.96
0.47
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
-0.16
0.05
-0.97
0.47
Equity raised
-29.25
-29.3
-28.03
-27.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.09
24.8
24.87
24.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.33
-4.44
-4.13
-2.88
