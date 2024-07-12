|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|17 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting-17th May, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations As per Letter attached As per Letter attached i.e. Notice of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
