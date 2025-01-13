iifl-logo-icon 1
Skyline Ventures India Ltd Balance Sheet

26.36
(-9.51%)
Jan 13, 2025

Skyline Ventures India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.65

0.67

0.71

Net Worth

4

4.62

4.64

4.68

Minority Interest

Debt

1.09

0.51

0.51

0.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.09

5.13

5.15

5.19

Fixed Assets

0.58

0.6

0.61

0.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

4.49

4.5

4.51

4.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.58

2.58

2.58

2.58

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.35

2.35

2.35

2.36

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.38

-0.37

-0.36

-0.35

Cash

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

5.08

5.13

5.15

5.18

