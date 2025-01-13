Skyline Ventures India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
0.65
0.67
0.71
Net Worth
4
4.62
4.64
4.68
Minority Interest
Debt
1.09
0.51
0.51
0.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.09
5.13
5.15
5.19
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.6
0.61
0.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
4.49
4.5
4.51
4.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.58
2.58
2.58
2.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.35
2.35
2.35
2.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.37
-0.36
-0.35
Cash
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
5.08
5.13
5.15
5.18
