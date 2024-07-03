Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹31.8
Prev. Close₹28.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹31.8
Day's Low₹28.05
52 Week's High₹45.35
52 Week's Low₹12.72
Book Value₹9.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
0.65
0.67
0.71
Net Worth
4
4.62
4.64
4.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
7.27
34.25
36.87
1.84
yoy growth (%)
-78.77
-7.11
1,903.58
5
Raw materials
-7.1
0.12
-0.53
0
As % of sales
97.77
0.35
1.44
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.06
0
0.15
0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-0.06
0
0.03
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.77
-7.11
1,903.58
5
Op profit growth
2,530.69
-101.42
33.07
17.02
EBIT growth
2,530.69
-101.42
33.07
17.02
Net profit growth
3,707.04
-101.49
43.22
9.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajasekhar Garapati
Whole-time Director
Naga Visweswara Rao Lakkimsetty
Director
Srivenkata Lakkimsetti Laxmi Padmaja
Independent Director
Rahamath Kasim Akaveeti
Independent Director
Nayabrasool Akaveeti
Managing Director
Madhu Avalur
Additional Director
Manoj Kumar Pahwa
Additional Director
Nikshit Hemendra Shah
Additional Director
Ajay Kumar Giri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Skyline Ventures India Ltd
Summary
Skyline Ventures India Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1988. The Company started its operations as an investment Company in Andhra Pradesh. The Company has diversified its operations in 2005 into the infrastructure, power and other sectors. At present, it is into the business of construction and trading.
Read More
The Skyline Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is ₹12.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is 0 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skyline Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is ₹12.72 and ₹45.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Skyline Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.20%, 3 Years at 50.50%, 1 Year at 116.55%, 6 Month at 87.24%, 3 Month at -22.93% and 1 Month at -3.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.