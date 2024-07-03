iifl-logo-icon 1
Skyline Ventures India Ltd Share Price

31.7
(9.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.8
  • Day's High31.8
  • 52 Wk High45.35
  • Prev. Close28.91
  • Day's Low28.05
  • 52 Wk Low 12.72
  • Turnover (lac)1.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Skyline Ventures India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

31.8

Prev. Close

28.91

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

31.8

Day's Low

28.05

52 Week's High

45.35

52 Week's Low

12.72

Book Value

9.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Skyline Ventures India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Skyline Ventures India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Skyline Ventures India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.13%

Non-Promoter- 92.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Skyline Ventures India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.65

0.67

0.71

Net Worth

4

4.62

4.64

4.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

7.27

34.25

36.87

1.84

yoy growth (%)

-78.77

-7.11

1,903.58

5

Raw materials

-7.1

0.12

-0.53

0

As % of sales

97.77

0.35

1.44

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.06

0

0.15

0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

-0.06

0

0.03

0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.77

-7.11

1,903.58

5

Op profit growth

2,530.69

-101.42

33.07

17.02

EBIT growth

2,530.69

-101.42

33.07

17.02

Net profit growth

3,707.04

-101.49

43.22

9.99

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Skyline Ventures India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Skyline Ventures India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajasekhar Garapati

Whole-time Director

Naga Visweswara Rao Lakkimsetty

Director

Srivenkata Lakkimsetti Laxmi Padmaja

Independent Director

Rahamath Kasim Akaveeti

Independent Director

Nayabrasool Akaveeti

Managing Director

Madhu Avalur

Additional Director

Manoj Kumar Pahwa

Additional Director

Nikshit Hemendra Shah

Additional Director

Ajay Kumar Giri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Skyline Ventures India Ltd

Summary

Skyline Ventures India Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1988. The Company started its operations as an investment Company in Andhra Pradesh. The Company has diversified its operations in 2005 into the infrastructure, power and other sectors. At present, it is into the business of construction and trading.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Skyline Ventures India Ltd share price today?

The Skyline Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Skyline Ventures India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is ₹12.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Skyline Ventures India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is 0 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Skyline Ventures India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skyline Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is ₹12.72 and ₹45.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Skyline Ventures India Ltd?

Skyline Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.20%, 3 Years at 50.50%, 1 Year at 116.55%, 6 Month at 87.24%, 3 Month at -22.93% and 1 Month at -3.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Skyline Ventures India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Skyline Ventures India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.87 %

