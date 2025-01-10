Dear Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 36th Boards Report on the Companys business and operations, together with the audited financial statements (standalone) for the financialear ended March 31, 2024. y

Financial performance

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act), and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations) the Company has prepared its financial statements as per Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) for the FY 2023-24. The financial highlights of the Companys standalone operations are as follows: (Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income Nil Nil Total Expenditure 61.97 2.36 Profit before Tax (61.97) (2.36) Provision for Tax (0.03) 0.06 Profit after Tax (61.93) (2.42) Transfer to General Reserve -- -- Profit available for appropriation -- -- Provision for Proposed Dividend -- -- Provision for Corporate Tax -- --

Performance

a) Operations

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 was Nil Lakhs as compared to the previous years total revenue of Nil Lakhs. During this financial year the Company has incurred a net loss of 61.93 Lakhs as against the previous years net loss of 2.42 Lakhs.

Change in the nature of business

There was no change in nature of the business of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

Share Capital

During the F.Y. 2023-24, the authorised share capital of the Company is 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Only) divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The paid-up share capital of the Company is 3,96,66,680/- (Rupees Three Crores Ninety-Six Lakhs Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred and eighty only) divided into 39,66,668 (Thirty-nine lakhs sixty-six thousand six hundred and sixty-eight) equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Two Only) each. There were no changes in authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company during the year under review.

Transfer to reserves

For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves and Surplus

Account.

Dividend

The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

Buy Back of shares and disinvestment

The Company has not bought back any of its securities and there was no disinvestment during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) with effect from April 1, 2017 pursuant to Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) statements of the Company, forming part of the Annual Report, have been prepared and presented in accordance with all the material aspects of the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) as notified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 (by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (‘MCA)) and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter and guidelines issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

Transfer of unclaimed Dividend(s)/ Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund

During the FY 2023-24, there was no unpaid/ unclaimed dividend pertaining to FY 2015-16 to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF) Account established by the Central Government.

Pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, the shares on which dividend remains unpaid / unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF) after giving due notices to the concerned shareholders, which is not applicable to the Company during the year.

Unclaimed securities demat suspense account

There were no unclaimed securities to be kept in the demat suspense account.

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet for the FY 2023-24.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators

During the FY 2023-24, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Material changes and commitments

There were no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial financial year March 31, 2024 to which the financial statements relates and the date of signing of this report.

Board of Directors

During the start of the FY 2023-24, the following are the Directors on the Board of the Company

Name of the Director DIN Designation 1 Mr Naga Visweswara Rao L 03623325 Executive Director 2 Mr Rahamath Kasim Akaveeti 07554232 Independent Director 3 Mr Nayabrasool Akaveeti 07658201 Independent Director 4 Mrs. Srivenkata Laxmi Padmaja L 07751864 Non-executive Director 5 Mr Rajasekhar Garapati 01449217 Independent Director 6 Mr Madhu Mohan Avalur 05201903 Managing Director 7 Mr Venkata Kanaka Durga Prasad Bandaru 06632330 Independent Director 8 Mr CH D V V Prasad 00480361 Independent Director

Mr Nayab Rasool Akaveeti and Mr Rahamath Kasim Akaveeti resigned from the Board on August 14, 2023. Mr. Rajesekhar Garapati tenure was completed on September 15, 2023 and relieved from the office. Mr Venkata Kanaka Durga Prasad Bandaru and Mr CH D V V Prasad tenure was completed on September 16, 2023 and relieved from the Office. Mr Madhu Mohan Avalur tenure was completed on September 14, 2023 and relieved from the office. The board placed vote of appreciation for their services during their tenure.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2023 had appointed Mr Prashanth Mitta (DIN: 02459109) as Whole-time Director in Additional Director category and on August 14, 2023 had appointed Mr. Nikshit Hemendra Shah (DIN: 07910462) and Mr Ajay Kumar Giri (DIN: 10254489) as Additional Directors in the Independent Director category who were appointed by the members in their 36th AGM of the Company.

Further, after the end of FY 2023-24, Mr Naga Visweswara Rao L and Mrs Srivenkata Laxmi Padmaja L resigned from their office w.e.f. July 17, 2024 and the Board took note of the same with a note of appreciation.

Upon recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in its meeting held on July 17, 2024, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 17, 2024, appointed Mrs. Asha Mitta as Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years subject to the approval of members and upon the request of Mr Prashanth Mitta, his designation was changed from Whole-time Director to Non-executive Director of the Company w.e.f. July 17, 2024 for a period of five years subject to approval of the members. The Board recommends their appointment for the approval of the members of the Company. As on the date of Boards Report i.e. August 08, 2024, the board of directors of the Company consists of the following directors:

Name of the Director DIN Designation 1 Mrs Asha Mitta 09195662 Managing Director 2 Mr Prashanth Mitta 02459109 Non-executive Director 3 Mr Nikshit Hemendra Shah 07910462 Independent Director 4 Mr Ajay Kumar Giri 10254489 Independent Director

Key Managerial Personnel

During the FY 2023-24, the Company is having the following KMPs

1. Mr Madhu Mohan Avalur Managing Director1

2. Mr Prashanth Mitta Whole time Director 2

3. Mr Naga Visweswara Rao L Whole time Director3 Office r4. MrNagaVisweswaraRaoL ChiefFinancial 4

5. Mr Krishna Mohan Reddy Gorantampalli Company Secretary5

6. Mrs. Asha Mitta Managing Director6

1 Mr Madhu Mohan Avalur was relieved w.e.f. September 14, 2023.

2 Mr Prashanth Mitta was appointed w.e.f. August 14, 2023 and later designation was changed to non-executive director w.e.f. July 17, 2024.

3 Mr Naga Visweswara Rao was resigned w.e.f. July 17, 2024. 4 Mr Naga Visweswara Rao was resigned w.e.f. July 17, 2024.

5

Mr Krishna Mohan Reddy Gorantampalli was appointed w.e.f. May 01, 2023. 6 Mr Asha Mitta was appointed w.e.f. July 17, 2024.

Declaration by the Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all independent directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made there under and SEBI LODR Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys code of conduct.

Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other details

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors and Senior Management personnel and fix their remuneration. The detailed policy is available on the Companys website at www.slvdigital.in.

Annual Board Evaluation

The board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committeesand individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"). The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seekinginputsfromthecommitteemembers on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contributionoftheindividualdirectortotheboardandcommitteemeetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

Criteria for Performance Evaluation: to his professional obligations as Independent Director a. Abilityofthecandidatestodevote for informed and balanced decision making. b. Adherence to the Code of Conduct in letter and in spirit by the Independent Directors. c. Bringing objectivity and independence of view to the Boards discussions in relation to the Companys strategy, performance, and risk management d. Statutory Compliance and ensuring high standards of financial probity and Corporate Governance e. Responsibility towards requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, Responsibilities of the Board and accountability under the Directors Responsibility Statement.

Familiarisation Programme

A handbook covering the role, functions, duties and responsibilities and the details of the compliance requirements expected from the Directors under the Act, and relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 were given and explained to the new Directors.

The newly appointed Directors are given induction and orientation with respect to Companys Vision, Core purpose, Core Values and Business operations. In addition, detailed presentations are made by Senior Management Personnel on business environment, performance of the Company at every Board Meeting.

The above initiatives help the Directors to understand the Company, its business and the regulatory framework in which the Company operates and enables the Directors to fulfil their role/responsibility.

Details of Familiarization Programme for the Independent Directors are uploaded on the website of the Company at www. slvdigital.in.

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure-I forming part of this Report.

Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture Companies

The Company doesnt have neither subsidiary, associate nor joint ventures companies during the year under review.

Performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures:

As per Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a Report on the performance and financial subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies of the Company is not applicable.

Related party transactions

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business.Therewerenomateriallysignificantrelated party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel orotherdesignatedpersonswhichmayhaveapotentialconflictwith the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and also the Board for approval, where ever required. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseeable and repetitive nature. A statement giving details of all related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website www.slvdigital.in.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 is prepared in Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed herewith as

Annexure-III to this Report.

Statement of Particulars of Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel/ employees:

Information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided along with a statement containing, inter alia, names of employees employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 102 employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs. 80.50 lakhs or more per annum, pursuant to Rule 5(2) the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as Annexure-IV to this report.

Statutory Auditors

M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. .008801S/S200060) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 31st AGM held, for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years to conduct the audit of F.Y. 2020 to 2024. Their tenure will complete at the 36th AGM of the Company.

Based on the experience and competency of the Auditors, requirement of the Company and other relevant aspects and on the recommendation of Audit Committee, Board of Directors (‘the Board) at their meeting held on the appointment M/s. K S Rao & Associates, Charted Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 012055S) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from F.Y. 2024-25 to 2028-29, for the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting in place of retiring auditors M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP., Chartered Accountants. The Auditors have confirmed that they are eligible for appointment and their appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits and shall be in accordance with the conditions and criteria as prescribed under section 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder and board confirmed their eligibility under the relevant provisions of Chapter X of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The requirement to place the matter relating to appointment of auditors for ratification by Members at every AGM has been done away by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 with effect from May 07, 2018.

Auditors Report

(a) Statutory Auditors Report

The board of directors in its meeting held on May 30, 2024 duly reviewed the Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted there were no qualifications/ emphasis of the matter and hence no management replies were required to be given.

(b) Internal Auditors

During the year under review, the Company has appointed M/s. SR & Associates, Cost Accountants, Hyderabad as internal auditors to review internal controls and operating systems and procedures as per the scope of audit. The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee appoints/re-appoints the Internal Auditors of your Company every year in compliance with Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(c) Cost Auditors

Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company for the year under review.

(d) Cost Audit Records

Appointment of Cost Auditors is not applicable as the turnover is less than applicable limit and hence maintenance of cost records was not applicable to the Company.

(e) Secretarial Auditors and their Report

The Board has appointed Mr Y Ravi Prasada Reddy proprietor of M/s. RPR & Associates, Practising Company SecretariesasSecretarialAuditorsoftheCompanyforthefinancialyear ended March 31, 2024 who had given their consent and eligibility to act as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. March 31, 2024, was carried out by M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing TheSecretarialAuditforthefinancial Company Secretaries. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditors in Form MR-3 is annexed as Annexure-V and forms integral part of this Report.

The board of directors in its meeting held on August 08, 2024 duly reviewed the Secretarial Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted the following qualifications/ management replies:

Secretarial Auditors Qualifications in the Secretarial Audit Report Management Replies Delay in compliance with various regulations of SEBI LODR The Company complied/ will be complied with the requirement of said regulations and reason for the delay is the Company was suspended from trading for the past few years and got the revocation of suspension in trading of the shares from the BSE w.e.f. June 11, 2024. Delay in compliance of Section 203(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to appointment of Company Secretary during the FY 2023-24. The Company appointed the Company Secretary w.e.f. May 01, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has obtained a certificate on non-disqualification (Membership No.: FCS 5783), Proprietor of M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (PCS Registration No. 5360) which is annexed as Annexure-VI and forms integral of this Report.

The Board in its meeting held on May 30, 2024 appointed Ms Sharada Putcha, Practising Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Since the Company did not have profits (average net profits for the last three financial years), it was not obligated to contribute towards CSR activities during FY 2023-24. However, the Company is committed to build its CSR capabilities on a sustainable basis and undertake CSR activities as and when the opportunity arises.

The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility u/s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be given as the Company was not required to contribute towards CSR activities during FY 2023-24.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Managements Discussion and Analysis for the year ended march 31, 2024 is annexed hereto as Annexure-VII and forms integral of this Report.

Corporate Governance

Corporate governance is an ethically driven business process that is committed to values aimed at enhancing an organizations brand and reputation. This is ensured by taking ethical business decisions and conducting business with a firm commitment to values, while meeting stakeholders expectations. It is imperative that your companys affairs are managed in a fair and transparent manner. This is vital to gain and retain the trust of the stakeholders.

Company is having paid up equity share capital of Rs. 3,96,66,680 which is not exceeding Rs.10 crore and Net worth is Rs. 294.22 Lakhs which is not exceeding Rs.25 crore, as on the last day of the financial year 2023-24. Hence the provisions of Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation 2 of Regulation 46 and para C, D & E of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company.

Auditors certificate on Corporate Governance

As required by SEBI (Listing Obligations & DisclosureRequirements)Regulations,2015,theauditorscertificateon corporate governance regarding the compliance of conditions forms integral of this Report.

Risk Management

During the year, the risk assessment parameters were reviewed. The audit committee reviewed the element of risks and the steps taken to mitigate the risks. In the opinion of the Board, there are no major elements of risk which have the potential of threatening the existence of the Company.

The audit committee provides the framework of Risk Management by describing mechanisms for the proactive identification and prioritization of risks based on the scanning of the external environment and continuous monitoring of internal risk factors.

Analysis of the risks identified is carried out by way of focused discussion at the meetings of the Board. The robust governance structure has also helped in the integration of the Enterprise Risk Management process with the Companys strategy and planning processes where emerging risks are used as inputs in the strategy and planning process. Identified risks are used as one of the key inputs in the strategy and business plan.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Various Audit Systems in the Company monitors and evaluates the efficacyand adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the audit reports, Company undertakes corrective actions in respective areas and strengthens the control. Significant and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board periodically.

The Board of Directors of the Company have adopted various policies like Related Party Transactions policy, Whistle Blower Policy and such other procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business for safeguarding its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the management discussion & analysis, which forms part of this report.

Consolidated financial statements

Not applicable since there are no subsidiary nor associate companies during the year under review.

Listing of Companys Equity Shares

The Companys Equity shares were listed with M/s. BSE Limited (Stock Exchange). Due to non-compliance with SEBI LODR regulations, the trading in shares of the Company was suspended by the BSE from February 18, 2022 with six months permitting one day trading in a week and permanently suspended from September 06, 2022. After ensuring all the necessary compliances, the Company had applied for revocation of suspension in trading and the BSE has granted the approval for revocation of suspension in trading in the shares of the Company w.e.f. June 11, 2024.

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the said Stock Exchange for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Whistle blower Policy

The Company has adopted a Whistle-blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors, Employees and its Stakeholders to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle-blower through several channels.

The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. No personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

The Whistle-blower Policy also facilitates all employees of the Company to report any instance of leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The Policy is also posted on the website of the Company at www.slvdigital.in.

Reporting of Fraud

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

Declaration as per Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013

During the year, the statutory auditors and secretarial auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed by or against the Company by its Directors/ Officers/ Employees to the Audit Committee or Board under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereof. Therefore, no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Annual Return

As required under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), a copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the FY 2023-24 will be placed on the website of the Company at www.slvdigital.in.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The internal complaints year ended March 31, 2024, the Company committeewasdulyconstitutedasrequired.Duringthefinancial has not received any Complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Securities or Investments

During the year under review, the Company had not given any loans, guarantees, securities or made any investment.

Managing Director (MD) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Certification

The Whole-time Director and The Chief Financial Officer of the Company have given annual certification on financial reporting and internal controls to the Board in terms of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 for the FY 2023-24.

They had also given quarterly certification on financial results while placing the quarterly results before the Board in terms of Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The annual certificate given by the Whole-time Director & Chief Financial report.

Meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees during the Financial Year 2023-24

During the year under review, the Board convened Four meetings. The dates of the Four meetings are May 29, 2023, August 14, 2023, November 14, 2023 and February 14, 2024. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the prescribed period and proper quorum was present for all the board and committee meetings held during the year under review.

All the recommendations made by committees of the Board including theAudit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Committees of the Board

The Composition of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee are duly complied as per the SEBI LODR Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013.

Nomination and remuneration policy

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to selection, appointment and remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Human Resources

The management believes that competent and committed human resources are vitally important to attain success in the organisation. In line with this philosophy, utmost care is being exercised to attract quality resources and suitable training is imparted on various skillsets and behaviour. Various initiatives were undertaken to enhance the competitive spirit and encourage bonding teamwork among the employees, which resulted to uninterrupted operations of the Company and could achieve the targeted growth in the performance of the Company.

Insurance

All properties and insurable interests of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been fully insured.

Revision of Financial Statements

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review

Compliance with SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015

In compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has signed uniform listing agreement with M/s. BSE Limited and framed the required policies which are available on Companys website i.e., www.slvdigital.in. v Board Diversity Policy v Policy on preservation of Documents v Risk Management Policy v Whistle Blower Policy v Familiarisation programme for non-executive directors v Sexual Harassment Policy v Policy on related party transactions v Code of Conduct and Ethics v Nomination and Remuneration Policy v Policy to determine materiality v Code for prohibition of insider trading v Code of fair disclosure

Non-Executive Directors Compensation and disclosures

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors. The details of sitting fee paid were given in the Report on corporate governance.

Industry based disclosure

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

Event based disclosure

1. Issue of sweat equity share: The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

2. Issue of shares with differential The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no rights: information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

3. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act is required to be given.

4. Disclosure on purchase by company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: The Company did not purchase or give any loans for purchase of its shares.

5. Preferential Allotment of Shares: The Company has not issued any equity shares on preferential basis to the promoters and non-promoters during the year under review.

Employees Stock Options

No employee was issued Stock Option, during the year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of grant.

Directors responsibility statement

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms: i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii. Such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the financial statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24and profitof the Company thestatement for that period; of adequate accounting records in accordance with the iii. Properand provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The annual accounts for the year 2023-24 have been prepared on a going concern basis. v. controls were Thoseproperinternal in place andthatthe financialcontrols were adequate and were operating effectively. That, a system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

Appreciation

The board wish to place on record its appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to stream line all the pending compliances and thereby to have a fresh start for the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

Acknowledgement

The board take this opportunity to place on record their sincere thanks to the suppliers, customers, strategic partners, Banks and Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Central and State Government, Indian Railways, stakeholders and the shareholders for their support and co-operation extended to the Company from time to time. The board is pleased to record its appreciation of the sincere and dedicated services of the employees and workmen at all levels.