iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Skyline Ventures India Ltd Board Meeting

27.33
(-7.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:10:00 PM

Skyline Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider inter-alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter and held year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 17 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider inter-alia appointment of new director change in designation of existing director and to take note of resignation of directors if any and any other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Skyline Ventures: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Skyline Ventures India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.