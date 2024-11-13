Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider inter-alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter and held year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 17 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider inter-alia appointment of new director change in designation of existing director and to take note of resignation of directors if any and any other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024