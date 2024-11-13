|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider inter-alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter and held year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 17 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider inter-alia appointment of new director change in designation of existing director and to take note of resignation of directors if any and any other business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Skyline Ventures India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
