|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
7.27
34.25
36.87
1.84
yoy growth (%)
-78.77
-7.11
1,903.58
5
Raw materials
-7.1
0.12
-0.53
0
As % of sales
97.77
0.35
1.44
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales
1.23
0.12
0.11
2.1
Other costs
-0.13
-34.33
-36.13
-1.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.84
100.23
97.98
91.09
Operating profit
-0.06
0
0.16
0.12
OPM
-0.85
0
0.45
6.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.06
0
0.15
0.11
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
0
-30.89
-30.89
-34.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
0
0.1
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
0
0.1
0.07
yoy growth (%)
3,707.04
-101.49
43.22
9.99
NPM
-0.85
0
0.29
4.15
