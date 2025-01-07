iifl-logo-icon 1
Skyline Ventures India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.53
(-10.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

7.27

34.25

36.87

1.84

yoy growth (%)

-78.77

-7.11

1,903.58

5

Raw materials

-7.1

0.12

-0.53

0

As % of sales

97.77

0.35

1.44

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales

1.23

0.12

0.11

2.1

Other costs

-0.13

-34.33

-36.13

-1.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.84

100.23

97.98

91.09

Operating profit

-0.06

0

0.16

0.12

OPM

-0.85

0

0.45

6.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.06

0

0.15

0.11

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

0

-30.89

-30.89

-34.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

0

0.1

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

0

0.1

0.07

yoy growth (%)

3,707.04

-101.49

43.22

9.99

NPM

-0.85

0

0.29

4.15

