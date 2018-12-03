SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.32
12.32
12.32
12.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.92
-18.89
-18.74
-18.52
Net Worth
-6.6
-6.57
-6.42
-6.2
Minority Interest
Debt
2.97
2.96
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-3.63
-3.61
-6.36
-6.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.66
-3.64
-6.39
-6.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.12
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.71
-3.69
-6.32
-6.14
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.05
Total Assets
-3.63
-3.61
-6.36
-6.14
