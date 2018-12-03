iifl-logo
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

3.48
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2018|01:18:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.32

12.32

12.32

12.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.92

-18.89

-18.74

-18.52

Net Worth

-6.6

-6.57

-6.42

-6.2

Minority Interest

Debt

2.97

2.96

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-3.63

-3.61

-6.36

-6.14

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.66

-3.64

-6.39

-6.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.12

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.71

-3.69

-6.32

-6.14

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.05

Total Assets

-3.63

-3.61

-6.36

-6.14

