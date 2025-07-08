iifl-logo
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd Share Price

3.48
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2018

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.48
  • Day's High3.48
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.48
  • Day's Low3.48
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

3.48

Prev. Close

3.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.48

Day's Low

3.48

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 44.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.32

12.32

12.32

12.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.92

-18.89

-18.74

-18.52

Net Worth

-6.6

-6.57

-6.42

-6.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.15

-0.22

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

2.4

-0.2

3.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-85.19

-32

145.06

-62.98

EBIT growth

-85.19

-32

145.06

-62.98

Net profit growth

-85.19

-32.12

145.5

10.14

No Record Found

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,839.7

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.4

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.85

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.2

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Atul B Oza

Chairperson

Vaishali Shetty Oza

Director

Vinayak K Sawant

Additional Director

D M Gonsalves

Registered Office

SM House 11 Sahakar Road,

Vile Parle (East),

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: -

Website: http://www.smenergy.com

Email: got2invest@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics started its activities at its factory at Baroda in Jul.82. The company was promoted by S M Shetty and S Sampathkumar. In 1984-85, the company commenced the manufacture o...
Reports by SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd share price today?

The SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd is ₹4.29 Cr. as of 03 Dec ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd is 0 and -0.65 as of 03 Dec ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Dec ‘18

What is the CAGR of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd?

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.82%, 3 Years at -10.23%, 1 Year at -12.78%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.60 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 44.25 %

