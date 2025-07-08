iifl-logo
3.48
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2018|01:18:45 PM

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics started its activities at its factory at Baroda in Jul.82. The company was promoted by S M Shetty and S Sampathkumar. In 1984-85, the company commenced the manufacture of thermic heater and also taken in hand some turnkey project like PVC coating plants, etc.The company also diversified into the fields of energy saving equipment, industrial boiler and electronics. It came out with a public issue in Feb.87 to augment long term working capital requirements, to finance the normal capital expenditure and to get the equity shares of the company listed on stock exchange.In 1995-96, the company introduced a new version of Stenter machine -- SM Econ Super. It plans to undertake an expansion-cum-modernisation plan at Salvi, Baroda. During 1996-97, company exhibited its new version of Stenter Machines in Bombay, and the reponse was very good. The company has already got the conform orders from Turkey, Bangladesh, Iran and Thailand.

