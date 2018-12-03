SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.15
-0.22
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
2.4
-0.2
3.93
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
2.24
-0.42
3.83
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.02
2.24
-0.42
3.83
Equity raised
-37.78
-37.47
-37.03
-36.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.81
2.9
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-32
-32.33
-37.46
-33.02
