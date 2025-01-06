Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
-1.06
-0.08
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.26
-0.24
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.93
0.28
-0.14
1.42
Other operating items
Operating
1.36
-1.1
-0.48
0.94
Capital expenditure
-0.85
0.74
0.29
-1.49
Free cash flow
0.51
-0.36
-0.19
-0.54
Equity raised
-14.61
-11.33
-10.07
-9.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.27
5.72
4.46
2.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.82
-5.98
-5.81
-7.44
