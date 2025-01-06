iifl-logo-icon 1
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.16
(-2.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd

Smiths & Founder FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

-1.06

-0.08

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.26

-0.24

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.93

0.28

-0.14

1.42

Other operating items

Operating

1.36

-1.1

-0.48

0.94

Capital expenditure

-0.85

0.74

0.29

-1.49

Free cash flow

0.51

-0.36

-0.19

-0.54

Equity raised

-14.61

-11.33

-10.07

-9.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.27

5.72

4.46

2.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.82

-5.98

-5.81

-7.44

