Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Share Price

7.24
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.44
  • Day's High7.7
  • 52 Wk High10.03
  • Prev. Close7.38
  • Day's Low7.24
  • 52 Wk Low 3.76
  • Turnover (lac)1.92
  • P/E73.8
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.43
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.85
  • Div. Yield0
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

7.44

Prev. Close

7.38

Turnover(Lac.)

1.92

Day's High

7.7

Day's Low

7.24

52 Week's High

10.03

52 Week's Low

3.76

Book Value

0.43

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.85

P/E

73.8

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.74

8.07

-5.29

-6.65

Net Worth

18.94

18.27

4.91

3.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.81

8.08

8.82

7.53

yoy growth (%)

9.1

-8.43

17.16

-3.6

Raw materials

-3.59

-3.66

-3.08

-3.14

As % of sales

40.76

45.3

34.93

41.8

Employee costs

-2.35

-2.67

-2.78

-2.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.68

-1.06

-0.08

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.26

-0.24

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.93

0.28

-0.14

1.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.1

-8.43

17.16

-3.6

Op profit growth

-339.35

-191.63

-183.57

-46.84

EBIT growth

-262.22

-522.12

-470.04

-89.54

Net profit growth

-164.06

1,198.26

-64.5

-84.8

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shailaja Suresh

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Shastry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Roopashree B Shettigar

Independent Director

Ramesh Rao

Independent Director

Shimoga Chandrasekharasastry Hemachandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.90, Shimoga Technologies Ltd, previously known as Shimoga Forge took over the assets and liabilities of a proprietory concern, Sahyadri Forge, in Apr.92 which was engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel forgings. The company became a public limited company in May92. SFL is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of steel forgings with an installed capacity of 450 tpa, with its manufacturing unit located at KSSIDC Industrial Estate, Shimoga, Karnataka. SFL was promoted by chairman and managing director S Suresh, a qualified metallurgist and specialist in forging technology. It came out with a public issue of 31 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 3.10 cr in Jan.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.32-cr project to expand the steel forging capacity from 500 tpa to 1890 tpa, which was completed 1997. The company manufactures steel forgings through the hot-forging technology using drop forge hammers and mechanical presses.The major buyers of STLs products include Widia India, BHEL, Himu Accessories, Indicarb, SAK Industries, Elgi Auto Engineering, Automotive Levers, Lube Airfilters, etc. STL caters to the automobile, agriculture, mining, power transmission and general engineering industries.The company has entered into the software business in 2000-01 and the software division has developed a Banking Software Conch Bank meant for Co-operative sectors and societies.The company has become a Si
Company FAQs

What is the Smiths & Founders India Ltd share price today?

The Smiths & Founders India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Smiths & Founders India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is ₹73.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is 73.8 and 16.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Smiths & Founders India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smiths & Founders India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is ₹3.76 and ₹10.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Smiths & Founders India Ltd?

Smiths & Founders India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.99%, 3 Years at -8.46%, 1 Year at 44.42%, 6 Month at 40.84%, 3 Month at 0.54% and 1 Month at -10.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Smiths & Founders India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.69 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 71.31 %

