SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹7.44
Prev. Close₹7.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.92
Day's High₹7.7
Day's Low₹7.24
52 Week's High₹10.03
52 Week's Low₹3.76
Book Value₹0.43
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.85
P/E73.8
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.74
8.07
-5.29
-6.65
Net Worth
18.94
18.27
4.91
3.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.81
8.08
8.82
7.53
yoy growth (%)
9.1
-8.43
17.16
-3.6
Raw materials
-3.59
-3.66
-3.08
-3.14
As % of sales
40.76
45.3
34.93
41.8
Employee costs
-2.35
-2.67
-2.78
-2.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.68
-1.06
-0.08
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.26
-0.24
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.93
0.28
-0.14
1.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.1
-8.43
17.16
-3.6
Op profit growth
-339.35
-191.63
-183.57
-46.84
EBIT growth
-262.22
-522.12
-470.04
-89.54
Net profit growth
-164.06
1,198.26
-64.5
-84.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shailaja Suresh
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Shastry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Roopashree B Shettigar
Independent Director
Ramesh Rao
Independent Director
Shimoga Chandrasekharasastry Hemachandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.90, Shimoga Technologies Ltd, previously known as Shimoga Forge took over the assets and liabilities of a proprietory concern, Sahyadri Forge, in Apr.92 which was engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel forgings. The company became a public limited company in May92. SFL is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of steel forgings with an installed capacity of 450 tpa, with its manufacturing unit located at KSSIDC Industrial Estate, Shimoga, Karnataka. SFL was promoted by chairman and managing director S Suresh, a qualified metallurgist and specialist in forging technology. It came out with a public issue of 31 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 3.10 cr in Jan.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.32-cr project to expand the steel forging capacity from 500 tpa to 1890 tpa, which was completed 1997. The company manufactures steel forgings through the hot-forging technology using drop forge hammers and mechanical presses.The major buyers of STLs products include Widia India, BHEL, Himu Accessories, Indicarb, SAK Industries, Elgi Auto Engineering, Automotive Levers, Lube Airfilters, etc. STL caters to the automobile, agriculture, mining, power transmission and general engineering industries.The company has entered into the software business in 2000-01 and the software division has developed a Banking Software Conch Bank meant for Co-operative sectors and societies.The company has become a Si
Read More
The Smiths & Founders India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is ₹73.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is 73.8 and 16.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smiths & Founders India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smiths & Founders India Ltd is ₹3.76 and ₹10.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Smiths & Founders India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.99%, 3 Years at -8.46%, 1 Year at 44.42%, 6 Month at 40.84%, 3 Month at 0.54% and 1 Month at -10.76%.
