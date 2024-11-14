iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Smiths & Founders (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 01.00 PM. This is for your information and records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Smiths & Founders (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter- alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. This is pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Please take the above on record. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. The meeting commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 1.25 P.M. This is for your information and records. Read less.. The Board at its meeting today have iner-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please note that the results are appended along with .... Read More.. We wish to inform that based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today have approved the appointment of Mr. N. Sreeramaiah (07174481) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 12.08.2024 to 11.08.2029 subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Smiths & Founders (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. The meeting commenced at 11.45 am and concluded at 02.05 pm. This is for your information and records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Smiths & Founders (India) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 The Board at its meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. The Meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 01.15 PM. This is for your information and records. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months 31.12.2023. Please note that the results are appended along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. Kindly take this on your records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e Monday 29th January, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mrs. Supriya Shastry as the CFO of the Company vice Mr. Sadanand Zutti and approved Appointment of Mr. Sadanand Zutti as the Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

