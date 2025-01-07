iifl-logo-icon 1
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.45
(3.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.81

8.08

8.82

7.53

yoy growth (%)

9.1

-8.43

17.16

-3.6

Raw materials

-3.59

-3.66

-3.08

-3.14

As % of sales

40.76

45.3

34.93

41.8

Employee costs

-2.35

-2.67

-2.78

-2.58

As % of sales

26.75

33.03

31.55

34.31

Other costs

-1.95

-2.13

-2.54

-2.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.19

26.35

28.81

30.45

Operating profit

0.9

-0.37

0.41

-0.49

OPM

10.29

-4.69

4.68

-6.57

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.26

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.38

-0.24

-0.18

Other income

0.43

0.02

0.01

0.69

Profit before tax

0.68

-1.06

-0.08

-0.23

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.68

-1.06

-0.08

-0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.68

-1.06

-0.08

-0.23

yoy growth (%)

-164.06

1,198.26

-64.5

-84.8

NPM

7.72

-13.15

-0.92

-3.06

