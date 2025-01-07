Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.81
8.08
8.82
7.53
yoy growth (%)
9.1
-8.43
17.16
-3.6
Raw materials
-3.59
-3.66
-3.08
-3.14
As % of sales
40.76
45.3
34.93
41.8
Employee costs
-2.35
-2.67
-2.78
-2.58
As % of sales
26.75
33.03
31.55
34.31
Other costs
-1.95
-2.13
-2.54
-2.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.19
26.35
28.81
30.45
Operating profit
0.9
-0.37
0.41
-0.49
OPM
10.29
-4.69
4.68
-6.57
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.26
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.38
-0.24
-0.18
Other income
0.43
0.02
0.01
0.69
Profit before tax
0.68
-1.06
-0.08
-0.23
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.68
-1.06
-0.08
-0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.68
-1.06
-0.08
-0.23
yoy growth (%)
-164.06
1,198.26
-64.5
-84.8
NPM
7.72
-13.15
-0.92
-3.06
