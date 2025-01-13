iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.96

35.34

24.62

13.64

Net Worth

47.2

35.58

24.86

13.88

Minority Interest

Debt

13.82

7.04

2.07

6.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

61.02

42.62

26.93

20.66

Fixed Assets

2.47

2.32

1.32

1.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

0.09

4.64

12.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0

0

Networking Capital

55.43

38.44

20.94

4.27

Inventories

1.9

0.86

0.37

0.06

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

19.11

51.21

11.28

14.97

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

60.4

31.53

34.24

3.55

Sundry Creditors

-20.41

-38.39

-19.75

-12.37

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.57

-6.77

-5.2

-1.94

Cash

2.95

1.77

0.04

1.92

Total Assets

61.02

42.62

26.94

20.65

