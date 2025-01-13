Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.96
35.34
24.62
13.64
Net Worth
47.2
35.58
24.86
13.88
Minority Interest
Debt
13.82
7.04
2.07
6.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
61.02
42.62
26.93
20.66
Fixed Assets
2.47
2.32
1.32
1.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.09
4.64
12.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.43
38.44
20.94
4.27
Inventories
1.9
0.86
0.37
0.06
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
19.11
51.21
11.28
14.97
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
60.4
31.53
34.24
3.55
Sundry Creditors
-20.41
-38.39
-19.75
-12.37
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.57
-6.77
-5.2
-1.94
Cash
2.95
1.77
0.04
1.92
Total Assets
61.02
42.62
26.94
20.65
