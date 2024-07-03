iifl-logo-icon 1
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd Share Price

268.35
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open268.35
  • Day's High268.35
  • 52 Wk High304.9
  • Prev. Close273.8
  • Day's Low268.35
  • 52 Wk Low 7.88
  • Turnover (lac)32.86
  • P/E22.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.76
  • EPS12.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)225.41
  • Div. Yield0
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

268.35

Prev. Close

273.8

Turnover(Lac.)

32.86

Day's High

268.35

Day's Low

268.35

52 Week's High

304.9

52 Week's Low

7.88

Book Value

81.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

225.41

P/E

22.12

EPS

12.38

Divi. Yield

0

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd Corporate Action

16 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.96

35.34

24.62

13.64

Net Worth

47.2

35.58

24.86

13.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.9

0.29

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shrikant Bhangdiya

Non Executive Director

Sonal Bhangdiya

Independent Director

Prashant Lahoti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalinee Singh

Independent Director

Niresh Maheshwari

Independent Director

Rupesh Malpani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in December, 1983, Sobhagya Mercantile Limited, has emerged as one of the leading companies in the infrastructure sector in India. The Company is predominantly engaged in infrastructure and allied activities with a key focus on construction, infrastructure engineering, mining and equipment leasing. It offers customer-focused solutions to key industries in the country. The Company caters to both private and public entities to fulfill their requirements across a wide range of projects. The Company recently approved the proposal for setting up a steel plant at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The Company earlier had its business operations in the field of mercantile and trading of yarn, chemical and textiles. It also offers market preparation services. It provides a range of services, including buying, selling hiring, repairing altering, manipulating, treating and otherwise deal in merchandise and commodities and other movable and immovable asset which creates the many opportunities in the Local and Global Market. To grab the more opportunities and to extend the scope of the Business, the Company started entering in the Infrastructure sector and doing well in the same field.However, since year 2019, SML has achieved remarkable growth and financial success due to a change in management, backed by visionary leadership, technological capabilities, best-in-class machinery, and consistent pursuit of quality. Their ambitious growth plans drove the Company to diversify further and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd share price today?

The Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹268.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is ₹225.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is 22.12 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is ₹7.88 and ₹304.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd?

Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 209.77%, 3 Years at 356.93%, 1 Year at 3374.62%, 6 Month at 789.83%, 3 Month at 178.17% and 1 Month at 26.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

