SectorDiversified
Open₹268.35
Prev. Close₹273.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.86
Day's High₹268.35
Day's Low₹268.35
52 Week's High₹304.9
52 Week's Low₹7.88
Book Value₹81.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)225.41
P/E22.12
EPS12.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.96
35.34
24.62
13.64
Net Worth
47.2
35.58
24.86
13.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.9
0.29
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shrikant Bhangdiya
Non Executive Director
Sonal Bhangdiya
Independent Director
Prashant Lahoti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalinee Singh
Independent Director
Niresh Maheshwari
Independent Director
Rupesh Malpani
Reports by Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in December, 1983, Sobhagya Mercantile Limited, has emerged as one of the leading companies in the infrastructure sector in India. The Company is predominantly engaged in infrastructure and allied activities with a key focus on construction, infrastructure engineering, mining and equipment leasing. It offers customer-focused solutions to key industries in the country. The Company caters to both private and public entities to fulfill their requirements across a wide range of projects. The Company recently approved the proposal for setting up a steel plant at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The Company earlier had its business operations in the field of mercantile and trading of yarn, chemical and textiles. It also offers market preparation services. It provides a range of services, including buying, selling hiring, repairing altering, manipulating, treating and otherwise deal in merchandise and commodities and other movable and immovable asset which creates the many opportunities in the Local and Global Market. To grab the more opportunities and to extend the scope of the Business, the Company started entering in the Infrastructure sector and doing well in the same field.However, since year 2019, SML has achieved remarkable growth and financial success due to a change in management, backed by visionary leadership, technological capabilities, best-in-class machinery, and consistent pursuit of quality. Their ambitious growth plans drove the Company to diversify further and
The Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹268.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is ₹225.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is 22.12 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd is ₹7.88 and ₹304.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 209.77%, 3 Years at 356.93%, 1 Year at 3374.62%, 6 Month at 789.83%, 3 Month at 178.17% and 1 Month at 26.38%.
