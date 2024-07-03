Summary

Incorporated in December, 1983, Sobhagya Mercantile Limited, has emerged as one of the leading companies in the infrastructure sector in India. The Company is predominantly engaged in infrastructure and allied activities with a key focus on construction, infrastructure engineering, mining and equipment leasing. It offers customer-focused solutions to key industries in the country. The Company caters to both private and public entities to fulfill their requirements across a wide range of projects. The Company recently approved the proposal for setting up a steel plant at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The Company earlier had its business operations in the field of mercantile and trading of yarn, chemical and textiles. It also offers market preparation services. It provides a range of services, including buying, selling hiring, repairing altering, manipulating, treating and otherwise deal in merchandise and commodities and other movable and immovable asset which creates the many opportunities in the Local and Global Market. To grab the more opportunities and to extend the scope of the Business, the Company started entering in the Infrastructure sector and doing well in the same field.However, since year 2019, SML has achieved remarkable growth and financial success due to a change in management, backed by visionary leadership, technological capabilities, best-in-class machinery, and consistent pursuit of quality. Their ambitious growth plans drove the Company to diversify further and

