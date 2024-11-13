Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve Draft Notice of Postal Ballot for re-appointment of Mr. Prashantkumar Lahoti (DIN: 00091140) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. To appoint Mr. Parag Dasarwar Practicing Company Secretary Nagpur as a Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot Process. 4. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. 1. IND-AS compliant Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved the Draft Postal Ballot Notice under section 110 read with section 108 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for re-appointment of Mr. Prashantkumar Lahoti (DIN: 00091140) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company only by way of remote e-voting process. 3. Appointment of Mr. Parag Dasarwar, Practicing Company Secretary, Nagpur, as a Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot Process. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the day date and time of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to approve the draft Notice thereof. 2. To consider and approve Board of Directors Report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 3.. To consider and decide book closure date and cut-off date for e-voting purpose. 4. To Appoint Mr. Parag Dasarwar Practicing Company Secretary Nagpur as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting in Annual General Meeting. 5. To consider and approve Annual Report for F.Y. 2023-2024 6. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson 1. Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 30th Day of September, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) facility. 2. Board of Directors Report under section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with Annexure to Boards Report of the Company for Financial year 2023-24. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 [both days inclusive) and cut -off date will be Monday, 23rd September, 2024 for e-voting purpose. 4. Appointment of Parag Dasarwar, Practicing Company Secretary, Nagpur, as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting in Annual General Meeting. 5. Annual Report for F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Dissolution of the Rights Issue Committee. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. IND-AS compliant Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. The Board took note on completion of issuance of equity shares by way of a Rights Issue and abolished the Rights Issue Committee which was constituted on 12th August, 2023 with immediate effect. IND-AS compliant Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review report thereon. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Mr. Rupesh Malpani (DIN: 08471166) as an additional director of the company (Category: Non-Executive Independent Director) 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. 1. The appointment of Mr. Rupesh Malpani (DIN: 08471166) as an additional director of the Company (Category: Non-Executive, Independent Director) 2. Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors w.e.f. 09th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve Related Party Transactions subject to the approval of the members. 3. To consider and approve Draft Notice of Postal Ballot for approval of Related Party Transactions. 4. To Appoint Mr. Parag Dasarwar Practicing Company Secretary Nagpur as a Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot Process. 5. To appoint Mr. Parag Dasarwar Practicing Company Secretary Nagpur as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. 6. To appoint M/s Ashish Mittal & Associates Chartered Accountants Nagpur as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. 7. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sobhagya Mercantile Limited in their meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at 526,1st floor, Bhangdiya House, near Get-well Hospital, Dhantoli, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012 inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: 1. IND-AS compliant the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Declaration in respect of Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3. Related Party Transactions subject to the approval of the members by way of Postal Ballot. Read less. 1. IND-AS compliant the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) This is with reference to the Outcome of the Board Meeting filed on Monday, 27th May, 2024, we would like to inform you that- Corrigendum-In enclosures-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending on 31.03.2024-we mentioned Year Ended instead of Quarter Ended Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the terms and conditions such as determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size Rights Entitlement Ratio Record Date Rights Issue Opening and Closing Date approval of Letter of Offer and other matters incidental or connected therewith. This is further to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 12th August, 2023, where the raising of funds, through the issuance of equity shares of the Company (the Equity Shares) was approved by way of a rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 25 (Twenty-five) crores , in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, as amended from time to time, at such price and on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board or a duly constituted committee of the Board in accordance with applicable laws, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, as may be required. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 16th April, 2024 under Regulation 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above we would like to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors meeting of M/s Sobhagya Mercantile Limited will be held on Tuesday 27th Day of February 2024 at the Corporate Office situated at 5261st floor Bhangdiya House near Get-Well Hospital Dhantoli Nagpur Maharashtra 440012 at 04:00 p.m. inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve increase in Authorized Share Capital and Alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the members. 2. To consider and approve Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the members. 3. To consider and approve Draft E-Postal Ballot Notice. 4. To Appoint Mr. Parag Dasarwar Practicing Company Secretary Nagpur as a Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot Process. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association from existing Rs. 50,000,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Only) divided into 5,000,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 200,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 20,000,000 (Two Crores) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each subject to the approval of the members through Postal Ballot. 2. Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the members through Postal Ballot. 3. Approved the Draft Notice under section 110 read with section 108 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for conducting Postal Ballot only by way of remote e-voting process. as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sobhagya Mercantile Limited in their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February,2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at 526,1st floor, Bhangdiya House, near Get-Well Hospital, Dhantoli, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012 at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. IND-AS compliant Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sobhagya Mercantile Limited in their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 526, 1st floor, Bhangdiya House, near Get-well Hospital, Dhantoli, Nagpur, MH 440012 at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. IND- AS compliant Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024