Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.9
0.29
0
0
Other operating items
Operating
5.9
0.29
0
0
Capital expenditure
0.94
1.5
0
0
Free cash flow
6.84
1.79
0
0
Equity raised
19.34
5.58
-0.23
-0.18
Investing
3.11
9.54
0.01
-0.04
Financing
11.87
5.28
0.02
0.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.16
22.19
-0.2
0.06
No Record Found
