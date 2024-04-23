34:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SOBHAGYA MERCHANTILE LTD. (512014) RECORD DATE 23/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 34 (Thirty four) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.11/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 23/04/2024 DR-616/2024-2025 *100% of the Issue Price is payable on Application (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.04.2024)