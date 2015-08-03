Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
32
32
32
14.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.73
8.63
3.51
-2.63
Net Worth
1.27
40.63
35.51
12.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.08
0.09
Total Liabilities
1.27
40.63
35.59
12.11
Fixed Assets
0
22.68
22.72
0.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0.63
2.04
1.68
Networking Capital
0.65
17.27
10.73
9.7
Inventories
0.91
6.06
2.11
3.86
Inventory Days
16.7
73.33
34.88
Sundry Debtors
0
6.82
5.34
1.74
Debtor Days
0
82.53
88.27
Other Current Assets
0.7
4.45
3.31
4.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.96
-0.06
-0.04
-0.02
Creditor Days
17.61
0.72
0.66
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0.01
-3.46
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.11
0.09
Total Assets
1.29
40.63
35.6
12.11
