Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

0.48
(0.00%)
Aug 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

32

32

32

14.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.73

8.63

3.51

-2.63

Net Worth

1.27

40.63

35.51

12.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.08

0.09

Total Liabilities

1.27

40.63

35.59

12.11

Fixed Assets

0

22.68

22.72

0.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.63

0.63

2.04

1.68

Networking Capital

0.65

17.27

10.73

9.7

Inventories

0.91

6.06

2.11

3.86

Inventory Days

16.7

73.33

34.88

Sundry Debtors

0

6.82

5.34

1.74

Debtor Days

0

82.53

88.27

Other Current Assets

0.7

4.45

3.31

4.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.96

-0.06

-0.04

-0.02

Creditor Days

17.61

0.72

0.66

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0.01

-3.46

Cash

0.01

0.05

0.11

0.09

Total Assets

1.29

40.63

35.6

12.11

