Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.48
(0.00%)
Aug 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

19.88

30.16

22.07

yoy growth (%)

-34.05

36.6

Raw materials

-33.27

-23.5

-17.74

As % of sales

167.31

77.94

80.38

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.11

-0.1

As % of sales

0.47

0.37

0.46

Other costs

-21.56

-0.07

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

108.41

0.24

0.25

Operating profit

-35.04

6.46

4.17

OPM

-176.2

21.44

18.9

Depreciation

-4.31

-0.04

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.03

-5.95

Profit before tax

-39.36

6.45

-1.84

Taxes

0

-1.33

0.37

Tax rate

0

-20.66

-20.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-39.36

5.12

-1.46

Exceptional items

0

0

6.08

Net profit

-39.36

5.12

4.62

yoy growth (%)

-868.58

10.78

NPM

-197.92

16.98

20.93

