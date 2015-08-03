Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
19.88
30.16
22.07
yoy growth (%)
-34.05
36.6
Raw materials
-33.27
-23.5
-17.74
As % of sales
167.31
77.94
80.38
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
As % of sales
0.47
0.37
0.46
Other costs
-21.56
-0.07
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
108.41
0.24
0.25
Operating profit
-35.04
6.46
4.17
OPM
-176.2
21.44
18.9
Depreciation
-4.31
-0.04
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.03
-5.95
Profit before tax
-39.36
6.45
-1.84
Taxes
0
-1.33
0.37
Tax rate
0
-20.66
-20.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-39.36
5.12
-1.46
Exceptional items
0
0
6.08
Net profit
-39.36
5.12
4.62
yoy growth (%)
-868.58
10.78
NPM
-197.92
16.98
20.93
No Record Found
