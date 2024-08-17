Summary

Tanu Healthcare Ltd.(formerly Shreeji Analytical Lab Limited (SALL)) set up a computerised testing laboratory project at Bhayandar, Bombay which will provide almost all types of analytical testing services.The company originally incorporated as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting and obtained fresh certificate of incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay under the Companies Act, 1956. Since incorporation, the company has been rendering consultancy services.The name of some of its cients are a) Western India Oil Distribution Company Limited b) Koosali India.The company which has decdided to diversify into Television media, by launching a TV Channel i.e Care TV has been dropped. All the operationg made inthis regard by the company was discontinued.

