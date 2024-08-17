iifl-logo-icon 1
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Share Price

0.48
(0.00%)
Aug 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.48

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:03 AM
Dec-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.49%

Non-Promoter- 64.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

32

32

32

14.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.73

8.63

3.51

-2.63

Net Worth

1.27

40.63

35.51

12.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

19.88

30.16

22.07

yoy growth (%)

-34.05

36.6

Raw materials

-33.27

-23.5

-17.74

As % of sales

167.31

77.94

80.38

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.11

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-39.36

6.45

-1.84

Depreciation

-4.31

-0.04

-0.06

Tax paid

0

-1.33

0.37

Working capital

-15.59

6.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.05

36.6

Op profit growth

-641.88

54.95

EBIT growth

-709.57

-450.24

Net profit growth

-868.58

10.78

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Madhavi Agnihotri

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Agnihotri

Director

Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay

Director

Sunil Kumar Jain

Director

Manish Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd

Summary

Tanu Healthcare Ltd.(formerly Shreeji Analytical Lab Limited (SALL)) set up a computerised testing laboratory project at Bhayandar, Bombay which will provide almost all types of analytical testing services.The company originally incorporated as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting and obtained fresh certificate of incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay under the Companies Act, 1956. Since incorporation, the company has been rendering consultancy services.The name of some of its cients are a) Western India Oil Distribution Company Limited b) Koosali India.The company which has decdided to diversify into Television media, by launching a TV Channel i.e Care TV has been dropped. All the operationg made inthis regard by the company was discontinued.
