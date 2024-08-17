Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.48
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
32
32
32
14.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.73
8.63
3.51
-2.63
Net Worth
1.27
40.63
35.51
12.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
19.88
30.16
22.07
yoy growth (%)
-34.05
36.6
Raw materials
-33.27
-23.5
-17.74
As % of sales
167.31
77.94
80.38
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-39.36
6.45
-1.84
Depreciation
-4.31
-0.04
-0.06
Tax paid
0
-1.33
0.37
Working capital
-15.59
6.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.05
36.6
Op profit growth
-641.88
54.95
EBIT growth
-709.57
-450.24
Net profit growth
-868.58
10.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Madhavi Agnihotri
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Agnihotri
Director
Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay
Director
Sunil Kumar Jain
Director
Manish Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd
Summary
Tanu Healthcare Ltd.(formerly Shreeji Analytical Lab Limited (SALL)) set up a computerised testing laboratory project at Bhayandar, Bombay which will provide almost all types of analytical testing services.The company originally incorporated as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting and obtained fresh certificate of incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay under the Companies Act, 1956. Since incorporation, the company has been rendering consultancy services.The name of some of its cients are a) Western India Oil Distribution Company Limited b) Koosali India.The company which has decdided to diversify into Television media, by launching a TV Channel i.e Care TV has been dropped. All the operationg made inthis regard by the company was discontinued.
