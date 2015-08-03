Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-39.36
6.45
-1.84
Depreciation
-4.31
-0.04
-0.06
Tax paid
0
-1.33
0.37
Working capital
-15.59
6.51
Other operating items
Operating
-59.27
11.58
Capital expenditure
-19.44
0
Free cash flow
-78.71
11.58
Equity raised
17.26
7.01
Investing
0
0
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-61.44
18.6
