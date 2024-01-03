Sodhani Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.26
1.39
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
3.84
2.01
0.81
Net Worth
7.42
5.23
2.02
0.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.47
5.3
2.11
0.93
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.1
0.14
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.04
4.82
1.96
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
0.23
0.15
-0.07
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.2
0.11
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.18
-0.16
Cash
0.1
0.22
0.07
0.16
Total Assets
7.46
5.3
2.11
0.95
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.