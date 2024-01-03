Sodhani Capital Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,029.9
|41.6
|6,40,853.41
|4,133.08
|0.54
|16,437.75
|141.41
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,068.2
|263.13
|3,30,459.73
|329.92
|0.05
|434.37
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
306.6
|356.51
|1,94,791.69
|71.46
|0.16
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
125.6
|24.63
|1,64,140.44
|1,745.69
|1.27
|6,901.07
|41.64
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,203.9
|100.53
|1,46,946.2
|2,035.74
|0.7
|294.75
|1,740.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.