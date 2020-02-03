iifl-logo-icon 1
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(-3.85%)
Feb 3, 2020|01:15:31 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

2.92

2.92

2.92

-1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.68

-0.94

-0.66

2.34

Net Worth

-0.76

1.98

2.26

0.9

Minority Interest

Debt

1.36

2.52

2.26

3.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.6

4.5

4.52

4.84

Fixed Assets

0.07

4.53

4.53

4.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.04

-0.03

-0.02

0.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0.13

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.19

0.01

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

Cash

0.11

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

0.6

4.5

4.51

4.84

