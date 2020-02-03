Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
2.92
2.92
2.92
-1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.68
-0.94
-0.66
2.34
Net Worth
-0.76
1.98
2.26
0.9
Minority Interest
Debt
1.36
2.52
2.26
3.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.6
4.5
4.52
4.84
Fixed Assets
0.07
4.53
4.53
4.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
-0.03
-0.02
0.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0.13
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.19
0.01
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.11
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
0.6
4.5
4.51
4.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.