Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(-3.85%)
Feb 3, 2020|01:15:31 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-2.73

-0.27

-0.52

-0.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.17

0

-0.15

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-2.57

-0.27

-0.67

-0.4

Capital expenditure

-4.45

0

-3.79

0

Free cash flow

-7.02

-0.27

-4.46

-0.4

Equity raised

-1.88

-1.32

7.6

-15.45

Investing

0.38

0

0

0

Financing

3.88

4.78

6.2

7.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.64

3.18

9.34

-8.05

