Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-2.73
-0.27
-0.52
-0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
0
-0.15
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-2.57
-0.27
-0.67
-0.4
Capital expenditure
-4.45
0
-3.79
0
Free cash flow
-7.02
-0.27
-4.46
-0.4
Equity raised
-1.88
-1.32
7.6
-15.45
Investing
0.38
0
0
0
Financing
3.88
4.78
6.2
7.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.64
3.18
9.34
-8.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.