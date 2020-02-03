iifl-logo-icon 1
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(-3.85%)
Feb 3, 2020|01:15:31 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.02

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.01

0

-0.12

0

As % of sales

57.01

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

153.01

0

0

0

Other costs

-2.7

-0.24

-0.36

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10,282.66

0

0

0

Operating profit

-2.73

-0.27

-0.52

-0.09

OPM

-10,392.69

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-2.73

-0.27

-0.52

-0.24

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.73

-0.27

-0.52

-0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.04

0

Net profit

-2.73

-0.27

-1.56

-0.24

yoy growth (%)

890.96

-82.35

543.64

11

NPM

-10,405.61

0

0

0

