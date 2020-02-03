Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.02
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
0
-0.12
0
As % of sales
57.01
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
153.01
0
0
0
Other costs
-2.7
-0.24
-0.36
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10,282.66
0
0
0
Operating profit
-2.73
-0.27
-0.52
-0.09
OPM
-10,392.69
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-2.73
-0.27
-0.52
-0.24
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.73
-0.27
-0.52
-0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.04
0
Net profit
-2.73
-0.27
-1.56
-0.24
yoy growth (%)
890.96
-82.35
543.64
11
NPM
-10,405.61
0
0
0
