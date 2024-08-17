Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.68
P/E8.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
2.92
2.92
2.92
-1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.68
-0.94
-0.66
2.34
Net Worth
-0.76
1.98
2.26
0.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.02
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
0
-0.12
0
As % of sales
57.01
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-2.73
-0.27
-0.52
-0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
0
-0.15
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
889.73
-47.2
474.93
36.07
EBIT growth
887.28
-47.2
115.06
11
Net profit growth
890.96
-82.35
543.64
11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramesh B Patel
Director
Seema Kalani
Addtnl Independent Director
Ajay Jadhav
Addtnl Independent Director
Anil Hotchandani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Solid Carbide Tools Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, Solid Carbide Tools was promoted by M M Kothari (a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange) and S K Nag. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Feb.93. It is a 100% EOU manufacturing industrial rotary cutting tools, circuit board routers and circuit board drills with a capacity of 5,04,000 units pa. at its plant at Rabale on the Thane-Belapur road, New Bombay. The technical know-how has been provided by Quality Carbide Tools Corporation, US, with whom it signed an MoU on 28 Jan.93, valid for 5 years and subject to renewal thereafter. For the past few years, the company has been making profits and paying dividends to its shareholders. From 1994, the company started catering to the needs of the domestic market also.In 1995, the company diversified into the production of nonferrous metals by putting up a copper extrusion plant (cap.: 2400 tpa) and a continuous casting plant (1500 tpa) at a total outlay of Rs 15 cr in New Bombay. The produce of this project will be consumed by air-conditioning and refrigeration manufacturers, general engineering industries, instrumentation and process equipment manufacturers, sugar machinery manufacturers, etc.During the year 1999-2000, due to overall tight market conditions and financial crunch affected the companys turnover and faced lot of difficulties.
