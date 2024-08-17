iifl-logo-icon 1
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Share Price

0.25
(-3.85%)
Feb 3, 2020|01:15:31 PM

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.68

P/E

8.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.48%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.71%

Non-Institutions: 34.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

2.92

2.92

2.92

-1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.68

-0.94

-0.66

2.34

Net Worth

-0.76

1.98

2.26

0.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.02

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.01

0

-0.12

0

As % of sales

57.01

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-2.73

-0.27

-0.52

-0.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.17

0

-0.15

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

889.73

-47.2

474.93

36.07

EBIT growth

887.28

-47.2

115.06

11

Net profit growth

890.96

-82.35

543.64

11

No Record Found

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solid Carbide Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramesh B Patel

Director

Seema Kalani

Addtnl Independent Director

Ajay Jadhav

Addtnl Independent Director

Anil Hotchandani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solid Carbide Tools Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, Solid Carbide Tools was promoted by M M Kothari (a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange) and S K Nag. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Feb.93. It is a 100% EOU manufacturing industrial rotary cutting tools, circuit board routers and circuit board drills with a capacity of 5,04,000 units pa. at its plant at Rabale on the Thane-Belapur road, New Bombay. The technical know-how has been provided by Quality Carbide Tools Corporation, US, with whom it signed an MoU on 28 Jan.93, valid for 5 years and subject to renewal thereafter. For the past few years, the company has been making profits and paying dividends to its shareholders. From 1994, the company started catering to the needs of the domestic market also.In 1995, the company diversified into the production of nonferrous metals by putting up a copper extrusion plant (cap.: 2400 tpa) and a continuous casting plant (1500 tpa) at a total outlay of Rs 15 cr in New Bombay. The produce of this project will be consumed by air-conditioning and refrigeration manufacturers, general engineering industries, instrumentation and process equipment manufacturers, sugar machinery manufacturers, etc.During the year 1999-2000, due to overall tight market conditions and financial crunch affected the companys turnover and faced lot of difficulties.
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

