Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars 31-03-2017 31-03-2016 Total Income 4,04,680 - Total Expenses 277,81,332 (27,62,636) Prior Period Items (273,76,652) (27,62,636) Profit (Loss) before Tax (273,76,652) (27,62,636) Less: Provision for Tax - Profit (loss) after Tax (273,76,652) (27,62,636)

2. PERFORMANCE & RESULTS:

The Company did not have any operations during the year and in turn no income is earned. The increase in loss after tax from Rs. 27,62,636 lacs to Rs. 273,76,652 is on account of increase in expenditure and prior period items

3. OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PLANS:

The Company during the year under review could not conduct any business activity due to the financial constraints and un-favourable market conditions. The Company is in the process

of obtaining various licenses from regulatory authorities to commence the commercial activities which would benefit the company and shareholders at large.

4. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the year under review, there was no change in nature of the business of the Company.

5. DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

6. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted deposits from public.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not given Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section(s) 149, 152 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for the purpose of determining the directors liable to retire by rotation, the Independent Directors are not included in the total number of Directors of the Company. Accordingly, Ms. Dilip Shah shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Ramesh Patel & Ms. Seema Kalani are proposed to be appointed as an Independent

Director on the Board of the Company in the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th September, 2017 to hold office for a term upto the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In terms of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Ramesh Patel & Ms. Seema Kalani being eligible and offering themselves for appointment, are proposed to be appointed as an Independent Director under section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 to hold office for a term upto the conclusion of of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In the opinion of the Board, Mr. Ramesh Patel & Ms. Seema Kalani fulfill the condition specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under for their appointment as an Independent Directors of the Company and are Independent of the management.

The proposal regarding the re-appointment/appointment of the aforesaid Directors is placed for your approval.

Brief profiles of the Directors proposed to be re-appointed/appointed as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

9. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES & DIRECTORS:

Annual performance evaluation of Board, its committees (namely Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committees) and all the Directors individually has been done in accordance with the Performance Evaluation Framework adopted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

The Performance Evaluation Framework sets out the performance parameters as well as the process for performance evaluation to be followed. Performance evaluation forms were circulated to all the Directors to record their evaluation of the Board, its Committees and Non- executive Directors of the Company.

The Board of Directors reviewed the performance of Independent Directors and Committees of the Board. Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviewed performance of the Company and every Director.

10. REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS:

The Company did not pay any remuneration, sitting fees for attending Board/Committee Meetings and commission to any of its Directors during the year under review.

11. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

Major criteria defined in the policy framed for appointment of and payment of remuneration to the Directors of the Company is available on the website of the Company: www.solidcarbide.in

12. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All the Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with the Stock Exchange.

13. MEETINGS OF BOARD AND COMMITTEES:

Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors met 4 (four) times during the financial year ended 31st March 2017 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

The dates on which the Board of Directors met during the financial year under review are as under:

20th May, 2016, 13th August, 2016, 14th November, 2016 and 14th February, 2017

Details of all Board Committees along with their composition and meetings held during the year under review are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was in accordance with the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Board of Directors hereby confirms :

i. in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;.

ii. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the company for that period;.

iii. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v. the directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The industrial relations continued to be generally peaceful and cordial during the year. Your Directors recognize and appreciate the sincere and hard work, loyalty, dedicated efforts and contribution of all the employees during the year

16. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

As mentioned in Auditors Report.

17. CASH FLOW STATEMENT:

In conformity with the Accounting Standard - 3 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the BSE Limited, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2017 is annexed to the accounts.

18. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There were no employees during the whole or part of the year who were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits as covered under the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

19. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORBTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not required to be furnished considering the fact that the Company has not carried on any manufacturing activity.

The Company has not earned any foreign exchange during the year under review. The Company has not spent any amount in foreign exchange

20. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchange, the report of the Corporate Governance and the Certificate of the practicing Company Secretaries by Ms. Dolly J Mehta in respect of compliance thereof is enclosed herewith as Annexure I and forming part of this report.

21. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT - 9 is annexed herewith as Annexure II.

22. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

During the year under review, the Company does not meet any of the criteria as set out in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details of Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company.

23. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to the requirement of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted a Risk

Management Committee. The details of Committee and its terms of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Boards Report.

24. MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE:

During the year under review, there were no other material events and commitments affecting financial position of the Company occurring after Balance sheet date.

25. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS, IF ANY:

During the year under review, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of your Company and its future operations.

26. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

27. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy) for Directors and employees of the Company to report genuine concerns. The Whistle Blower Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use such mechanism and make provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Major scope, safeguards and procedure for disclosure for vigil mechanism is available on the website of the Company: www.solidcarbide.in

28. AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditor:

M/s Kriplani Milani & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, (Firm Registration no. 130461W), is eligible for appointment and has expressed their willingness to accept office, if appointed. They have furnished a certificate under section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 for their eligibility for appointment and have given consent letter to act as a Auditor.

They have further confirmed that the said appointment if made would be within the prescribed limits under section 143(1) (g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified for appointment.

Resolution seeking your approval on the item is included in the Notice convening the AGM. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. Dolly J Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17. The Secretarial Audit Report (e-form MR-3) is annexed herewith as Annexure-III.

29. AUDITORS REPORT:

The company was under liquidation for more than 10 years. Necessary steps have been initiated to commence the production facilities. Hence the accounts have been prepared on going concern basis.

The status of the company was "DORMANT" as shown on the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) as the company was under liquidation upto 03.08.2012. Hence the Company was not able to file some forms with the Registrar of companies, Maharashtra,

Mumbai. However the status of the company was changed to active and accordingly necessary forms will be filed in due course of time.

The company did not have any pending litigations and have no long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

The notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self - explanatory and do not call for any other comments.

30. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year under review, no person falling within the definition of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) as defined under section 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 was appointed on the Board of the Company or resigned from the Company.

31. RATIO OF REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR TO THE MEDIAN EMPLOYEES:

The Company has not paid any remuneration, sitting fees for attending Board/Committee Meetings and commission to any of its Directors during the year under review. Therefore, the median has not been calculated.

32. SUBSIDIARIES:

The Company has no subsidiaries

33. AMOUNT TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, the question of transferring any amount to reserves pursuant to the provisions of section 134(3)(j) of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise as the Company has incurred a loss during the year.

34. ISSUE OF SHARES:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights, sweat Equity Shares, equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme nor made any public issue, Right issue and hence no information as per provisions of the companies Act, 2013 is required to be furnished.

35. SEXUAL HARRASMENT

During the year under review, there were no cases filed or reported pursuant to the sexual harassment of women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

36. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company has complied with the requirements of the BSE Ltd / SEBI and any Statutory Authority on all matters related to capital markets during the last three years. No penalties or strictures have been imposed on the Company by these authorities.

Shares of the Company are listed with BSE Limited, Vadodara Stock Exchange Limited and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited.

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2015-2016 to BSE Limited. However no listing fees have been paid to the other stock exchanges namely Vadodara Stock Exchange Limited and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited.

37. ACKNOWLDEGEMENTS:

Your Company and its Directors wish to sincerely thanks all the customers, financial institutions, creditors etc for their continuing support and co-operation.

Your Directors express their appreciation for the dedicated and sincere services rendered by the employees of the Company and also sincerely thank the shareholders for the confidence reposed by them in the Company and from the continued support and co- operation extended by them.