Sonal Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.74
14.74
14.74
14.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.23
28.53
20.68
14.59
Net Worth
54.97
43.27
35.42
29.33
Minority Interest
Debt
290.62
303.6
158.61
137.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
345.59
346.87
194.03
166.86
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.18
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.73
6.34
7.83
7.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
-14.73
-13.69
-15.24
-24.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.4
1.4
1.42
2.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-16.13
-15.09
-16.66
-26.4
Cash
0.13
0.11
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
-7.73
-7.05
-7.37
-16.26
