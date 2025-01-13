iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sonal Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

109.1
(-4.34%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:29:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.74

14.74

14.74

14.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.23

28.53

20.68

14.59

Net Worth

54.97

43.27

35.42

29.33

Minority Interest

Debt

290.62

303.6

158.61

137.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

345.59

346.87

194.03

166.86

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.18

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.73

6.34

7.83

7.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

-14.73

-13.69

-15.24

-24.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.4

1.4

1.42

2.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-16.13

-15.09

-16.66

-26.4

Cash

0.13

0.11

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

-7.73

-7.05

-7.37

-16.26

