Sonal Mercantile Ltd Share Price

115
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.05
  • Day's High120
  • 52 Wk High198.3
  • Prev. Close118.55
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 80.62
  • Turnover (lac)1.29
  • P/E14.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.92
  • EPS8.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)169.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Sonal Mercantile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

114.05

Prev. Close

118.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.29

Day's High

120

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

198.3

52 Week's Low

80.62

Book Value

40.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

169.49

P/E

14.76

EPS

8.03

Divi. Yield

0

Sonal Mercantile Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sonal Mercantile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sonal Mercantile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.91%

Non-Promoter- 75.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sonal Mercantile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.74

14.74

14.74

14.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.23

28.53

20.68

14.59

Net Worth

54.97

43.27

35.42

29.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-36.09

-10.17

0.08

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39.32

26.39

20.84

18.51

13.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.32

26.39

20.84

18.51

13.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.08

0.07

0

0.02

View Annually Results

Sonal Mercantile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sonal Mercantile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vikram Goyal

Non Executive Director

Rajan Goyal

Independent Director

Deepak

Independent Director

RATI GOSWAMI

Independent Director

MUNISH KUMAR GARG

Independent Director

PARDEEP KUMAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshay Khare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sonal Mercantile Ltd

Summary

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Financial Company was incorporated as Public Limited Company in November 04, 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Secured and Unsecured Loans & Advances and investing in securities, both quoted and unquoted. The Company offers specialized solutions for meeting specific liquidity requirements with technical insights into capital markets. The Companys primary business is to provide short term/ long term finance.The Company is in financial Services Since 1985. It has grown deep and wide during more than 31 years with excellent services. The Company is registered to carry on the business of non banking financial institution without accepting public deposits under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company primarily focused on inter corporate loans, personal loans, long term and short term loans, Trade financing, Bills Discounting, Project Appraisal, Loans against Guarantee and Properties and also engaged in Trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sonal Mercantile Ltd share price today?

The Sonal Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹115 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is ₹169.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is 14.76 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sonal Mercantile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonal Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is ₹80.62 and ₹198.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sonal Mercantile Ltd?

Sonal Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.02%, 3 Years at 40.27%, 1 Year at 34.32%, 6 Month at 3.18%, 3 Month at -5.16% and 1 Month at 3.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sonal Mercantile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.08 %

