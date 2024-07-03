Summary

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Financial Company was incorporated as Public Limited Company in November 04, 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Secured and Unsecured Loans & Advances and investing in securities, both quoted and unquoted. The Company offers specialized solutions for meeting specific liquidity requirements with technical insights into capital markets. The Companys primary business is to provide short term/ long term finance.The Company is in financial Services Since 1985. It has grown deep and wide during more than 31 years with excellent services. The Company is registered to carry on the business of non banking financial institution without accepting public deposits under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company primarily focused on inter corporate loans, personal loans, long term and short term loans, Trade financing, Bills Discounting, Project Appraisal, Loans against Guarantee and Properties and also engaged in Trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market.

