SectorFinance
Open₹114.05
Prev. Close₹118.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹120
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹198.3
52 Week's Low₹80.62
Book Value₹40.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)169.49
P/E14.76
EPS8.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.74
14.74
14.74
14.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.23
28.53
20.68
14.59
Net Worth
54.97
43.27
35.42
29.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-36.09
-10.17
0.08
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39.32
26.39
20.84
18.51
13.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.32
26.39
20.84
18.51
13.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.08
0.07
0
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vikram Goyal
Non Executive Director
Rajan Goyal
Independent Director
Deepak
Independent Director
RATI GOSWAMI
Independent Director
MUNISH KUMAR GARG
Independent Director
PARDEEP KUMAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshay Khare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sonal Mercantile Ltd
Summary
Sonal Mercantile Ltd. registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Financial Company was incorporated as Public Limited Company in November 04, 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Secured and Unsecured Loans & Advances and investing in securities, both quoted and unquoted. The Company offers specialized solutions for meeting specific liquidity requirements with technical insights into capital markets. The Companys primary business is to provide short term/ long term finance.The Company is in financial Services Since 1985. It has grown deep and wide during more than 31 years with excellent services. The Company is registered to carry on the business of non banking financial institution without accepting public deposits under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company primarily focused on inter corporate loans, personal loans, long term and short term loans, Trade financing, Bills Discounting, Project Appraisal, Loans against Guarantee and Properties and also engaged in Trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market.
Read More
The Sonal Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹115 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is ₹169.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is 14.76 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonal Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonal Mercantile Ltd is ₹80.62 and ₹198.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sonal Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.02%, 3 Years at 40.27%, 1 Year at 34.32%, 6 Month at 3.18%, 3 Month at -5.16% and 1 Month at 3.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.