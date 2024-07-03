iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonal Mercantile Ltd Quarterly Results

115.9
(4.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.07

9.43

10.26

9.36

10.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.07

9.43

10.26

9.36

10.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.14

0

0

Total Income

9.07

9.43

10.41

9.36

10.05

Total Expenditure

0.03

0.07

0.27

-0.05

0.16

PBIDT

9.04

9.36

10.13

9.41

9.89

Interest

5.48

5.76

5.01

5.83

6.37

PBDT

3.56

3.59

5.13

3.58

3.53

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.9

0.9

1.29

0.88

0.9

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.02

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

2.65

2.69

3.82

2.67

2.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.78

7.73

7.32

6.62

5.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.78

7.73

7.32

6.62

5.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.9

4.77

7.1

5.12

4.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.74

14.74

14.74

14.74

14.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

99.66

99.25

98.73

100.53

98.4

PBDTM(%)

39.25

38.06

50

38.24

35.12

PATM(%)

29.21

28.52

37.23

28.52

26.16

