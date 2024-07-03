Sonal Mercantile Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.07
9.43
10.26
9.36
10.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.07
9.43
10.26
9.36
10.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.14
0
0
Total Income
9.07
9.43
10.41
9.36
10.05
Total Expenditure
0.03
0.07
0.27
-0.05
0.16
PBIDT
9.04
9.36
10.13
9.41
9.89
Interest
5.48
5.76
5.01
5.83
6.37
PBDT
3.56
3.59
5.13
3.58
3.53
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.9
0.9
1.29
0.88
0.9
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.02
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
2.65
2.69
3.82
2.67
2.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.78
7.73
7.32
6.62
5.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.78
7.73
7.32
6.62
5.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.9
4.77
7.1
5.12
4.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.74
14.74
14.74
14.74
14.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
99.66
99.25
98.73
100.53
98.4
PBDTM(%)
39.25
38.06
50
38.24
35.12
PATM(%)
29.21
28.52
37.23
28.52
26.16
