Sonal Mercantile Ltd Board Meeting

110.5
(-2.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sonal Mercantile CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sonal Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Advance intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 05:00 PM to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 and other business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 02.09.2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Sonal Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other businesses. To approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of the Company and other matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Sonal Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and for the year ended March 31 2024 and other businesses. Considered and approved the Audited financial results for year ended 31.03.2024 and other businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Sonal Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023 AND OTHER BUSINESS. APPROVED THE UNAUDITED STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023 AND OTHER MATTERS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

