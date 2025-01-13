Southern Latex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.36
7.36
7.36
7.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.82
-1.05
-1.29
-1.49
Net Worth
6.54
6.31
6.07
5.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.54
6.31
6.08
5.88
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.59
0.61
0.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.96
5.66
5.41
5.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.07
5.83
5.57
5.34
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.17
-0.16
-0.11
Cash
0.01
0.06
0.06
0.03
Total Assets
6.55
6.31
6.08
5.89
No Record Found
