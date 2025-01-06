Southern Latex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.23
0.19
0.17
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
0.21
0.39
0.19
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.37
0.55
0.3
0.33
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
-0.23
0
Free cash flow
0.37
0.54
0.07
0.33
Equity raised
-3.36
-3.91
-4.41
-4.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.02
0.08
0.07
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.96
-3.29
-4.26
-4.18
