Southern Latex Ltd Share Price

39
(0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.18
  • Day's High39.18
  • 52 Wk High41.43
  • Prev. Close38.8
  • Day's Low38.8
  • 52 Wk Low 17.53
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E138.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.9
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Southern Latex Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Southern Latex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Southern Latex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.95%

Non-Promoter- 3.90%

Institutions: 3.90%

Non-Institutions: 40.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Southern Latex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.36

7.36

7.36

7.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.82

-1.05

-1.29

-1.49

Net Worth

6.54

6.31

6.07

5.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-95.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

31.66

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.23

0.19

0.17

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

0.21

0.39

0.19

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-95.38

Op profit growth

-12.18

0.2

1.04

13.61

EBIT growth

1.86

21.48

10.74

6.35

Net profit growth

1.85

21.2

10.74

6.35

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Southern Latex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Southern Latex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing director

N Neelakanda Pillai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Muralikrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kavitha C

Additional Director

Srinivasan Ralasubramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Southern Latex Ltd

Summary

Southern Latex Ltd. incorporated as a private limited company on 29 Mar.89, was converted into a public limited company in Sep.93. The Company was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing, processing and selling of rubberized coir products led by the Promoters of the Company, S Meganathan, G Kumaresan and Nirmal Joseph.The Company has advanced to become a leading manufacturer and exporter of a comprehensive range of supported industrial gloves coated with natural latex, nitrile and neoprene for the professional Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) markets, as well as consumer retail DIY markets. The factory is in Penang, in the northern part of Peninsula Malaysia. Their glove production exceeds 10 million pairs per annum and products are sold internationally though OEM and private label arrangements with many well known global PPE brands and major retailers in various markets.The Company implemented project for the manufacture of 90,000 rubberised coir mattresses at Gummidipoondi costing Rs 140 lakhs. It commenced commercial production from Nov.92.In Sep.94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project for the expansion of installed capacity from 90,000 mattresses pa to 1,80,000 mattresses pa; to install facilities for finishing of mattresses ; to set up facilities for coir curling at Cumbum and to set up a latex creaming plant at Thalakkudi (Tirunelveli district). The coir plant and the latex creaming plant became operational in 1994-95.I
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Southern Latex Ltd share price today?

The Southern Latex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Latex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Latex Ltd is ₹28.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Southern Latex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Southern Latex Ltd is 138.57 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Southern Latex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Latex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Latex Ltd is ₹17.53 and ₹41.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Southern Latex Ltd?

Southern Latex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.50%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at 125.06%, 6 Month at 29.33%, 3 Month at 28.01% and 1 Month at 30.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Southern Latex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Southern Latex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.95 %
Institutions - 3.90 %
Public - 40.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Latex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

