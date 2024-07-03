SectorTextiles
Open₹39.18
Prev. Close₹38.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹39.18
Day's Low₹38.8
52 Week's High₹41.43
52 Week's Low₹17.53
Book Value₹8.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.7
P/E138.57
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.36
7.36
7.36
7.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.82
-1.05
-1.29
-1.49
Net Worth
6.54
6.31
6.07
5.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-95.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
31.66
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.23
0.19
0.17
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
0.21
0.39
0.19
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-95.38
Op profit growth
-12.18
0.2
1.04
13.61
EBIT growth
1.86
21.48
10.74
6.35
Net profit growth
1.85
21.2
10.74
6.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing director
N Neelakanda Pillai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Muralikrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavitha C
Additional Director
Srinivasan Ralasubramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Southern Latex Ltd
Summary
Southern Latex Ltd. incorporated as a private limited company on 29 Mar.89, was converted into a public limited company in Sep.93. The Company was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing, processing and selling of rubberized coir products led by the Promoters of the Company, S Meganathan, G Kumaresan and Nirmal Joseph.The Company has advanced to become a leading manufacturer and exporter of a comprehensive range of supported industrial gloves coated with natural latex, nitrile and neoprene for the professional Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) markets, as well as consumer retail DIY markets. The factory is in Penang, in the northern part of Peninsula Malaysia. Their glove production exceeds 10 million pairs per annum and products are sold internationally though OEM and private label arrangements with many well known global PPE brands and major retailers in various markets.The Company implemented project for the manufacture of 90,000 rubberised coir mattresses at Gummidipoondi costing Rs 140 lakhs. It commenced commercial production from Nov.92.In Sep.94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project for the expansion of installed capacity from 90,000 mattresses pa to 1,80,000 mattresses pa; to install facilities for finishing of mattresses ; to set up facilities for coir curling at Cumbum and to set up a latex creaming plant at Thalakkudi (Tirunelveli district). The coir plant and the latex creaming plant became operational in 1994-95.I
Read More
The Southern Latex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Latex Ltd is ₹28.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Southern Latex Ltd is 138.57 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Latex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Latex Ltd is ₹17.53 and ₹41.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Southern Latex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.50%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at 125.06%, 6 Month at 29.33%, 3 Month at 28.01% and 1 Month at 30.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.