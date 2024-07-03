Summary

Southern Latex Ltd. incorporated as a private limited company on 29 Mar.89, was converted into a public limited company in Sep.93. The Company was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing, processing and selling of rubberized coir products led by the Promoters of the Company, S Meganathan, G Kumaresan and Nirmal Joseph.The Company has advanced to become a leading manufacturer and exporter of a comprehensive range of supported industrial gloves coated with natural latex, nitrile and neoprene for the professional Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) markets, as well as consumer retail DIY markets. The factory is in Penang, in the northern part of Peninsula Malaysia. Their glove production exceeds 10 million pairs per annum and products are sold internationally though OEM and private label arrangements with many well known global PPE brands and major retailers in various markets.The Company implemented project for the manufacture of 90,000 rubberised coir mattresses at Gummidipoondi costing Rs 140 lakhs. It commenced commercial production from Nov.92.In Sep.94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project for the expansion of installed capacity from 90,000 mattresses pa to 1,80,000 mattresses pa; to install facilities for finishing of mattresses ; to set up facilities for coir curling at Cumbum and to set up a latex creaming plant at Thalakkudi (Tirunelveli district). The coir plant and the latex creaming plant became operational in 1994-95.I

