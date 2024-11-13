Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Srinivasan Balasubramanian (DIN: 01223266) as an Additional director (non- Executive, Independent) effective from 16th December, 2024 .

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SOUTHERN LATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 13th November, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SOUTHERN LATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia (i)Approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report by the Auditors, for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii)Decided to hold the 35th AGM on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing. (iii) Decided to Close the Register of Member and Share transfer books of the Company from Thursday, the 19th September, 2024 to Wednesday, the 25th September, 2024 both days inclusive. (iv)The Record date will be Wednesday, 18th September, 2024. (v)The remote e-voting period will start on Sunday, 22nd September, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and end on Tuesday, 25th September, 2024 at 5.00 P.M. (vi)Appointed Mr. Satyaki Praharaj, Company Secretary in Practice as scrutinizer to conduct the E-voting process of AGM resolutions. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

SOUTHERN LATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Half year and Year ended 31st March 2024. To consider and approve the Auditors Reports on Audited Financial Results. To approve Directors Report and its Annexure for the year ended 2023-24. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. In continuation to our letter dated 11th May, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia 1) Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2024 and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter, half year and year ended 31st March 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2) Approved Boards Report along with its Annexure for the year ended 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (iv) Statements showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter, half year and year ended 31st March 2024; (v) Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2024 and Statement of Cash flow for Year ended March, 2024. (vi) Auditors Reports on Audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024