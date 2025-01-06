Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.34
-0.76
2.9
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.04
-0.01
Tax paid
0.02
0.11
0.01
-1
Working capital
0.49
0.37
-1.19
1.37
Other operating items
Operating
0.3
0.04
-1.98
3.24
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.18
0.23
0.04
Free cash flow
0.31
0.22
-1.75
3.29
Equity raised
-0.88
-1.78
-1
-4.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.11
-0.08
0.82
3.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.53
-1.64
-1.93
1.56
