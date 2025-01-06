iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

265
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

South. Magnesium FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.34

-0.76

2.9

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.04

-0.01

Tax paid

0.02

0.11

0.01

-1

Working capital

0.49

0.37

-1.19

1.37

Other operating items

Operating

0.3

0.04

-1.98

3.24

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.18

0.23

0.04

Free cash flow

0.31

0.22

-1.75

3.29

Equity raised

-0.88

-1.78

-1

-4.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.11

-0.08

0.82

3.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.53

-1.64

-1.93

1.56

