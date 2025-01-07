Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.01
1.58
1.53
6.32
yoy growth (%)
26.91
3.37
-75.74
96.76
Raw materials
-0.93
-0.63
-1.27
-2.28
As % of sales
46.22
39.79
83.43
36.09
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.75
-0.51
-0.7
As % of sales
35.71
47.58
33.25
11.19
Other costs
-0.32
-0.39
-0.4
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.95
24.72
26.45
6.32
Operating profit
0.04
-0.19
-0.66
2.93
OPM
2.11
-12.1
-43.15
46.38
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.04
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.08
Other income
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.34
-0.76
2.9
Taxes
0.02
0.11
0.01
-1
Tax rate
-20.69
-32.86
-2.25
-34.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-0.23
-0.74
1.89
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.33
0
Net profit
-0.09
-0.23
-1.07
1.89
yoy growth (%)
-59.97
-78.58
-156.85
101.01
NPM
-4.59
-14.56
-70.29
29.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.