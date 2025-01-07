iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

268.9
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.01

1.58

1.53

6.32

yoy growth (%)

26.91

3.37

-75.74

96.76

Raw materials

-0.93

-0.63

-1.27

-2.28

As % of sales

46.22

39.79

83.43

36.09

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.75

-0.51

-0.7

As % of sales

35.71

47.58

33.25

11.19

Other costs

-0.32

-0.39

-0.4

-0.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.95

24.72

26.45

6.32

Operating profit

0.04

-0.19

-0.66

2.93

OPM

2.11

-12.1

-43.15

46.38

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.04

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

-0.08

Other income

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.34

-0.76

2.9

Taxes

0.02

0.11

0.01

-1

Tax rate

-20.69

-32.86

-2.25

-34.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-0.23

-0.74

1.89

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.33

0

Net profit

-0.09

-0.23

-1.07

1.89

yoy growth (%)

-59.97

-78.58

-156.85

101.01

NPM

-4.59

-14.56

-70.29

29.98

South. Magnesium : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.