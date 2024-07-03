iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

265
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open278.45
  • Day's High278.45
  • 52 Wk High468.95
  • Prev. Close272.95
  • Day's Low260.3
  • 52 Wk Low 187.25
  • Turnover (lac)7.53
  • P/E16.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.13
  • EPS16.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

278.45

Prev. Close

272.95

Turnover(Lac.)

7.53

Day's High

278.45

Day's Low

260.3

52 Week's High

468.95

52 Week's Low

187.25

Book Value

42.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.5

P/E

16.83

EPS

16.22

Divi. Yield

0

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.92%

Non-Promoter- 11.25%

Institutions: 11.25%

Non-Institutions: 36.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.72

3.39

-0.14

-0.54

Net Worth

9.72

6.39

2.86

2.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.01

1.58

1.53

6.32

yoy growth (%)

26.91

3.37

-75.74

96.76

Raw materials

-0.93

-0.63

-1.27

-2.28

As % of sales

46.22

39.79

83.43

36.09

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.75

-0.51

-0.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.34

-0.76

2.9

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.04

-0.01

Tax paid

0.02

0.11

0.01

-1

Working capital

0.49

0.37

-1.19

1.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.91

3.37

-75.74

96.76

Op profit growth

-122.15

-71.01

-122.56

92.29

EBIT growth

-89.1

-61.43

-122.48

94.5

Net profit growth

-59.97

-78.58

-156.85

101.01

No Record Found

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

378.75

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

442.4

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,385

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

64.91

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

428.65

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

N Ravi Prasad

Joint MD & CFO

N Rajender Prasad

Nominee

Rama Krishna Maram

Nominee (APIDC)

V Raghunath

Non Executive Director

Urmi N Prasad

Independent Director

Purna Chandrarao Nibhanapudi

Independent Director

Venkata Narayana Reddy Konda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pasupulati Manisha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.85, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals (SMCL) is promoted by N B Prasad, Ram N Prasad, N Rajender Prasad and N Ravi Prasad. The company set up a project at Gowripatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture Magnesium Metal, in a joint venture with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The company acquired a pilot plant set up the National Metallurgical Laboratory for the manufacture of magnesium by Pidgeon process with a capacity of 200 tpa. The company then carried out necessary alterations, modifications, additions and enhanced the capacity to 600 tpa. Commercial production commenced in 1990.SMCL came out with a public issue in Dec.93 to diverisify into the production of various down stream products like magnesium granules, magnesium powder, magnesium alloy and magnesium extrusion.In 1994-95, the company had set up a magnesium metal plant in Bahrain, an overseas client. In 1995-96, two new reduction furnaces were commissioned and a third was commissioned on Nov.96/Dec.96.The company commissioned Gas based generating sets in Dec, 1997 and also set up a carbon-di-oxide plant. It has further set up a pilot plant for production of magnesium carbonate from calcined dolomite and carbon-di-oxide, both of which are already available at its plant site, to strengthen its activities.Due to unfavourable market conditions, the Company stopped Magnesium Metal Production and currently manufactures Magnesium Chips, Turnings, Granules and Powders.
Company FAQs

What is the Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹265 today.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is ₹79.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is 16.83 and 6.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is ₹187.25 and ₹468.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd?

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.80%, 3 Years at 112.74%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at 21.31%, 3 Month at -18.98% and 1 Month at 1.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.92 %
Institutions - 11.25 %
Public - 36.83 %

