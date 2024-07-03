Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹278.45
Prev. Close₹272.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.53
Day's High₹278.45
Day's Low₹260.3
52 Week's High₹468.95
52 Week's Low₹187.25
Book Value₹42.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.5
P/E16.83
EPS16.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.72
3.39
-0.14
-0.54
Net Worth
9.72
6.39
2.86
2.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.01
1.58
1.53
6.32
yoy growth (%)
26.91
3.37
-75.74
96.76
Raw materials
-0.93
-0.63
-1.27
-2.28
As % of sales
46.22
39.79
83.43
36.09
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.75
-0.51
-0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.34
-0.76
2.9
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.04
-0.01
Tax paid
0.02
0.11
0.01
-1
Working capital
0.49
0.37
-1.19
1.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.91
3.37
-75.74
96.76
Op profit growth
-122.15
-71.01
-122.56
92.29
EBIT growth
-89.1
-61.43
-122.48
94.5
Net profit growth
-59.97
-78.58
-156.85
101.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
378.75
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
442.4
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,385
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
64.91
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
428.65
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
N Ravi Prasad
Joint MD & CFO
N Rajender Prasad
Nominee
Rama Krishna Maram
Nominee (APIDC)
V Raghunath
Non Executive Director
Urmi N Prasad
Independent Director
Purna Chandrarao Nibhanapudi
Independent Director
Venkata Narayana Reddy Konda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pasupulati Manisha
Reports by Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.85, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals (SMCL) is promoted by N B Prasad, Ram N Prasad, N Rajender Prasad and N Ravi Prasad. The company set up a project at Gowripatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture Magnesium Metal, in a joint venture with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The company acquired a pilot plant set up the National Metallurgical Laboratory for the manufacture of magnesium by Pidgeon process with a capacity of 200 tpa. The company then carried out necessary alterations, modifications, additions and enhanced the capacity to 600 tpa. Commercial production commenced in 1990.SMCL came out with a public issue in Dec.93 to diverisify into the production of various down stream products like magnesium granules, magnesium powder, magnesium alloy and magnesium extrusion.In 1994-95, the company had set up a magnesium metal plant in Bahrain, an overseas client. In 1995-96, two new reduction furnaces were commissioned and a third was commissioned on Nov.96/Dec.96.The company commissioned Gas based generating sets in Dec, 1997 and also set up a carbon-di-oxide plant. It has further set up a pilot plant for production of magnesium carbonate from calcined dolomite and carbon-di-oxide, both of which are already available at its plant site, to strengthen its activities.Due to unfavourable market conditions, the Company stopped Magnesium Metal Production and currently manufactures Magnesium Chips, Turnings, Granules and Powders.
The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹265 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is ₹79.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is 16.83 and 6.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd is ₹187.25 and ₹468.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.80%, 3 Years at 112.74%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at 21.31%, 3 Month at -18.98% and 1 Month at 1.70%.
