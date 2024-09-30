|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to the Reg 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 we hereby inform you that 38th AGM of the members of the Company was held today i.e., 30.09.2024 through VC/OAVM at 11:30 AM. Proceedings of the 38th AGM held on 30.09.2024 Voting Results for the AGM held on 30.09.2024 along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
