Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

244.5
(4.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:30:00 PM

South. Magnesium CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 06th November, 2024, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Copy of the same along with Limited Review Report is attached herewith. 2. Appointment of Mr. Rama Krishna Maram (DIN: 10828666) as Nominee Director of the Company, nominated by APIDC. Appointment of Mr. Rama Krishna Maram (DIN: 10828666) as Nominee Director of the Company, nominated by APIDC. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024 is attached herewith.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
SOUTHERN MAGNESIUM & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with other agenda items. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 26th July, 2024, inter-alia, have considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Copy of the same along with Limited Review Report is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SOUTHERN MAGNESIUM & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with other agenda items With reference to the above cited subject, Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29.05.2024, inter-alia has approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Board took note of the Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. With reference to the above cited subject, Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29.05.2024, inter-alia has approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Board took note of the Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SOUTHERN MAGNESIUM & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with the other items of the Agenda. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 06th February, 2024, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results have been approved for quarter ended 31.12.2023. Copy of the same along with limited Review Report is attached herewith. 2. Approved appointment of Mr. V. Raghunath (DIN: 10405110) as Nominee Director of the Company, nominated by APIDC. The relevant details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed herewith. Appointment of Mr. V. Raghunath (DIN: 10405110) as Nominee Director of the Company, nominated by APIDC. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

South. Magnesium: Related News

No Record Found

