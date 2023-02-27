Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
16.51
16.51
16.51
16.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.55
0.51
0.79
0.73
Net Worth
17.06
17.02
17.3
17.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
17.06
17.02
17.3
17.26
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.73
1.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
17
16.93
15.43
15.29
Inventories
6.6
10.69
43.25
50.25
Inventory Days
119.79
2,445.5
Sundry Debtors
40.79
42.41
10.46
4.78
Debtor Days
475.27
232.62
Other Current Assets
94.43
93.52
95.62
88.03
Sundry Creditors
-14.86
-19.8
-25
-29.9
Creditor Days
221.89
1,455.13
Other Current Liabilities
-109.96
-109.89
-108.9
-97.87
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.06
0.14
Total Assets
17.06
17.02
17.29
17.25
