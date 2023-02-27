Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.57
7.5
1.42
15.92
yoy growth (%)
334.26
428.16
-91.08
794.74
Raw materials
-32.55
-6.27
-1.05
-14.99
As % of sales
99.96
83.7
73.94
94.13
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.19
-0.21
-0.13
As % of sales
0.5
2.61
15.15
0.87
Other costs
-0.16
-0.95
-0.52
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.49
12.78
36.83
3.12
Operating profit
-0.31
0.06
-0.36
0.29
OPM
-0.96
0.89
-25.93
1.86
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.05
0.07
0.66
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.11
0.26
0.3
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.13
Tax rate
-0.27
-20.19
-25.24
-43.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.27
0.09
0.19
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.27
0.09
0.19
0.17
yoy growth (%)
-399.93
-52.74
12.19
-20.69
NPM
-0.84
1.22
13.69
1.08
