Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.86
(-4.93%)
Feb 27, 2023|01:33:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.57

7.5

1.42

15.92

yoy growth (%)

334.26

428.16

-91.08

794.74

Raw materials

-32.55

-6.27

-1.05

-14.99

As % of sales

99.96

83.7

73.94

94.13

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.19

-0.21

-0.13

As % of sales

0.5

2.61

15.15

0.87

Other costs

-0.16

-0.95

-0.52

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.49

12.78

36.83

3.12

Operating profit

-0.31

0.06

-0.36

0.29

OPM

-0.96

0.89

-25.93

1.86

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.05

0.07

0.66

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.11

0.26

0.3

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.13

Tax rate

-0.27

-20.19

-25.24

-43.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.27

0.09

0.19

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.27

0.09

0.19

0.17

yoy growth (%)

-399.93

-52.74

12.19

-20.69

NPM

-0.84

1.22

13.69

1.08

