Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.11
0.26
0.3
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.13
Working capital
1.52
0.06
0.07
0.5
Other operating items
Operating
1.22
0.12
0.24
0.66
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.08
0
Free cash flow
1.21
0.13
0.32
0.66
Equity raised
1.51
1.27
0.88
5.35
Investing
-1.73
0.07
0.04
1.61
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1
1.47
1.26
7.63
