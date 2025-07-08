iifl-logo
Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Share Price Live

3.86
(-4.93%)
Feb 27, 2023|01:33:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.86
  • Day's High3.86
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.06
  • Day's Low3.86
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E193
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.33
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

3.86

Prev. Close

4.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

3.86

Day's Low

3.86

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.37

P/E

193

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.74%

Non-Promoter- 74.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

16.51

16.51

16.51

16.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.55

0.51

0.79

0.73

Net Worth

17.06

17.02

17.3

17.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.57

7.5

1.42

15.92

yoy growth (%)

334.26

428.16

-91.08

794.74

Raw materials

-32.55

-6.27

-1.05

-14.99

As % of sales

99.96

83.7

73.94

94.13

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.19

-0.21

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.11

0.26

0.3

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.13

Working capital

1.52

0.06

0.07

0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

334.26

428.16

-91.08

794.74

Op profit growth

-566.42

-118.3

-223.79

-247.18

EBIT growth

-340.04

-58.14

-13.16

-2.32

Net profit growth

-399.93

-52.74

12.19

-20.69

No Record Found

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

572.8

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.65

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

972.95

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.85

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sheetal Kale

Independent Director

Sumit Bhoot

Managing Director

Dev Govind Binani

Company Secretary

Monika Jain

Registered Office

68 R K Chatterjee Road (Kasba),

Rash Behari Connector 3rd Flr,

West Bengal - 700042

Tel: -

Website: http://www.spicyy.in

Email: info@spicyy.in

Registrar Office

6 Mangoe Lane,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata - 700 001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Spicy Entertainment and Media Limited (formerly known as Lahoti Entertainment and Media Limited) was incorporated on 15 November 2012 under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Co...
Reports by Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd share price today?

The Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd is ₹6.37 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd is 193 and 0.37 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd?

Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.14%, 3 Years at -7.01%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.26 %

