SectorEntertainment
Open₹3.86
Prev. Close₹4.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹3.86
Day's Low₹3.86
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.37
P/E193
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
16.51
16.51
16.51
16.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.55
0.51
0.79
0.73
Net Worth
17.06
17.02
17.3
17.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.57
7.5
1.42
15.92
yoy growth (%)
334.26
428.16
-91.08
794.74
Raw materials
-32.55
-6.27
-1.05
-14.99
As % of sales
99.96
83.7
73.94
94.13
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.19
-0.21
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.11
0.26
0.3
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.13
Working capital
1.52
0.06
0.07
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
334.26
428.16
-91.08
794.74
Op profit growth
-566.42
-118.3
-223.79
-247.18
EBIT growth
-340.04
-58.14
-13.16
-2.32
Net profit growth
-399.93
-52.74
12.19
-20.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
572.8
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.65
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
972.95
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.85
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sheetal Kale
Independent Director
Sumit Bhoot
Managing Director
Dev Govind Binani
Company Secretary
Monika Jain
68 R K Chatterjee Road (Kasba),
Rash Behari Connector 3rd Flr,
West Bengal - 700042
Tel: -
Website: http://www.spicyy.in
Email: info@spicyy.in
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Spicy Entertainment and Media Limited (formerly known as Lahoti Entertainment and Media Limited) was incorporated on 15 November 2012 under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Co...
Reports by Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd
