Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Macroeconomic Environment

The world is facing an unprecedented crisis with the highly contagious COVID-19 hitting major economies across the world in rapid succession. Economy was under standstill in April and resumed partially with restrictions on various activities in May as the Government made a courageous choice of supporting livelihoods. In the year 2021-22, country entered the unlocking phase and witness green shoots in the economy.

Indian Media and Entertainment Industry

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% to Rs. 2,34,900 Crore over the next three years, with growth in all the segments.

During the year 2021-22, television increased its reach and engagement with the audience, retaining its position as the default entertainment medium for Indian consumers. Growth in online video consumption accelerated, helped by the increased availability of affordable data and content on digital platforms.

Print media continued to grow, albeit at a much slower pace. The movie industry surpassed all the previous box-office records on the back of strong performances in both domestic and international markets. Radio, in addition to entering new cities, is diversifying into new business offerings like concerts and activations. Growth in live events was led by premium properties, sports events and digital integration.

Digital Media

OTT Platforms are one of the fastest - growing networks of todays Indian online marketing world. The OTT-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2019. It is owing to a feature that OTT-based solutions deliver film and TV content through the internet without the need for users to subscribe to traditional cable or pay-TV services. The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for improved automation of business processes and the availability of broadband infrastructure. Emerging trends in OTT, such as hybrid monetization models, rising demand for digital original content, and content fragmentation due to intensive competition, are expected to contribute to the segment growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed more than 1/4th of the worlds population under lockdown. This has resulted in increased demand for online streaming and entertainment services. The video streaming services have experienced a rise of around 10% in viewership during the lockdown. Major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ have registered a spike in viewership worldwide.

Outlook

The Media & Entertainment industry has seen influx of new broadcasters and advent of digital media platforms post internet boom which has led to a large addressable base consuming entertainment content. We believe that we are one of the largest beneficiaries of this new digital phase of the industry. Our focus will always be to innovate our product offerings and continue to partner with newer players.

Company performance overview

